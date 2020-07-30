Bronx Zoo, sorry for showing African man at 1906 exhibit

Bronx Zoo officials apologized this week for displaying a Central African man at the zoo's Monkey House 114 years ago.

The man, Ota Benga, was taken as a slave to his Mbuti indigenous people in the Congo and sold to an American man, who brought him to New York, where he was placed in the exhibition for 20 days in September 1906.

Zoo officials described it Wednesday as an act of "outrageous racial intolerance."

"In the name of equality, transparency, and accountability, we must face the historic role of our organization in promoting racial injustice as we move forward in our mission to save wildlife and wild places," said the President and CEO of the Society for the Conservation of Wildlife, Cristián Samper, in a statement.

The exhibition was greeted with swift condemnation from local black community leaders at the time, and Benga was withdrawn. The Rev. James Gordon, who led the protests against the zoo, eventually convinced him to allow him to take Benga to a black youth orphanage that operated in Weeksvile, Brooklyn.

Benga later moved to Virginia, but without the opportunity to return home due to travel complications during World War I, he committed suicide a decade after the exposure in 1916.

"We deeply regret that many people and generations have been affected by these actions or by our failure to condemn and publicly denounce them," Samper continued in the statement, which was published along with an apology letter that he sent to staff on June 16.

Samper, who is Latino, also apologized to WCS founders Madison Grant and Henry Fairfield Osborn, who promoted what Samper called "eugenics-based pseudoscientific racism."

The CEO said the organization finally decided to address its disturbing past as it prepared for its 125th anniversary this year and as civil unrest over the George Floyd police murder continues to plague the nation.

Samper in his letter to staff pledged to "publicly acknowledge the mistakes of our past" and digitize his Benga-related records, which were also published online Wednesday.

He said the organization would hire a "diversity officer" to work alongside its executives and expand training to nurture a diverse and tolerant workforce.

"Today we challenge ourselves to do better and never look the other way when and where injustice occurs," said Samper.