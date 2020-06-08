Brooke Rollins of the White House agrees to & # 39; renew & # 39; and & # 39; restore & # 39; police surveillance amid the George Floyd riots

In her first public interview as director of the White House Domestic Policy Council [DPC], Brooke Rollins described her team's commitment to bring "all sides of the table together to discover how we can move forward together" as a country.

"I think that while we are a grieving nation right now, we are a grieving nation for the mindless death of George Floyd and the senseless loss of livelihoods across the country," Rollins told the host of "The Next Revolution "Steve Hilton.

"But, here's the thing," he continued. "At the end of the day, this is America, and we've been through difficult times before. We are a nation of doers, believers, and dreamers, and we are a nation where if someone tells us to back off, we step forward."

80 PERCENT OF AMERICANS SAY THE COUNTRY IS OUT OF CONTROL, FIND THE SURVEY

"We are a nation of doers, believers, and dreamers, and … if someone tells us to take a step back, we take a step forward." – Brooke Rollins, & # 39; The Next Revolution & # 39;

Rollins, who previously oversaw the White House Office of American Innovation, was named head of the DPC last month when the Trump administration helped launch a gradual reopening of the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Pivoting amid the national unrest largely caused by Floyd's death, Rollins said his team was "here to solve the biggest problems this country is facing right now."

She continued: "Clearly, the United States is suffering and the United States is divided and therefore [the focus is on] security and protection first and foremost, but unity afterward and prosperity after that."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rollins explained: "We are renewing, restoring and rebuilding, so part of that is vigilance and what [we] must do as a country … what do we do to unite and how do we tackle this problem. How do we unite? All sides of the table to discover how we can move forward together "

He concluded: "From my point of view, being an internal policy chief of this White House under this president, our best days are yet to come."