Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are getting married







Beckham, whose parents are retired soccer star David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, asked the big question two weeks ago, but they're only letting the world know now.

"Two weeks ago I asked my soul mate to marry me and she said yes," wrote Brooklyn Beckham, 21, on Instagram. "I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and best dad someday." He included a photo of the couple in a loving hug.

Peltz, 25, shared the same photo on her Instagram page. "You have made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life by your side," the actress wrote.

The announcement was immediately celebrated by the Beckham family. "The MOST exciting news! We couldn't be happier … Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness," Victoria Beckham wrote on Instagram. She tagged her father and siblings.

Brooklyn Beckham and Peltz reportedly started dating in late 2019 before becoming Instagram officers when Beckham shared a photo of the two in January, according to Harper & # 39; s Bazaar.





