Brooklyn Beckham confirms engagement with Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, confirmed reports that he and actress Nicola Peltz are engaged to marry.

The engaged couple shared the news through Instagram, and the 21-year-old photographer told fans: “Two weeks ago I asked my soul mate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world . I promise to be the best husband and best dad someday ❤️ I love you baby xx. "

Peltz shared the same sweet photo on her own, along with the caption: "You have made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life at your side. Your love is the most precious gift. I love you so much baby and thanks Harper for this photo 🥰 ".

According to the UK Mirror, "Brooklyn has been telling his friends in Los Angeles that he and Nicola are engaged," a source told the newspaper. "It is common knowledge among his group of friends. They are in love."

The couple has been dating for seven months.