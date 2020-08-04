Brooklyn-born Edgar Berlanga dreams big amid streak of epic knockouts

The next time Edgar Berlanga hears the second round buzzer, it will be his first time.

The Brooklyn-born super middleweight made his way to a perfect 14-0 start to his professional career. All of their opponents have one thing in common: they were all eliminated in the first round.

Berlanga coach Andre Rozier admitted that his first 13 fights were not exactly against high-quality fighters. But number 14 was supposed to be different. Eric Moon faced Berlanga at the MGM Grand Convention Center on July 21 in what was supposed to be an "intensified" fight. Berlanga and his team expected it to last at least until the last rounds.

New opponent, same result. The moonlit night ended in just 62 seconds, courtesy of Berlanga's right hand.

"His last opponent was not supposed to be what we call 'easy work'. But it was easier work than part of easy work," Rozier told the Post. "I was very happy about that. … That's what we do. We go in there, we do business and we go out."

Berlanga's fights have lasted, on average, less than 100 seconds: 14 fights, 14 wins, 14 knockouts in the first round, 14 fighters remain in the wake of Berlanga.

Fans have already witnessed the power of the 23-year-old, but that's only scratching the surface. Berlanga can't wait to show everyone the complete package.

"I have a beautiful boxing ability," Berlanga told The Post. "I have a beautiful leg movement, head movement. I am a boxer-puncher. My boxing skills are the best. Only the team sees me in the gym, and they see boxing skills, they see everything. But the world has not yet He has seen nothing. This is just the beginning; they have only seen the first round. I cannot wait to show my skill, and when I go to those additional rounds, show the world that I am capable of doing everything. "

Despite early dominance, Berlanga's overwhelming style could raise some questions. Can he go the distance? Do you have a Plan B if you can't knock out your opponent? What happens when you start taking sustained hits?

Those questions do not concern Berlanga and his team.

"First of all, a lot of people will tell you‘ you have to get rounds, "said Rozier. “I tell him all the time, when we train, we train for rounds. Just because you don't get them doesn't mean you're not ready for them. You are ready to do 10 rounds, you are ready to do 12 rounds. It happens that you are making sure you don't have to. But, if the time comes, and eventually it will, you can go to those rounds, and then something else, and perform at the highest level. Frankly, his job will always be to make sure he hits his opponents out of there, and he does it solidly. "

Born in Brooklyn, Berlanga is a descendant of Puerto Ricans and grew up admiring Puerto Rican stars Miguel Cotto and Felix "Tito" Trinidad. Representing their culture is essential for Berlanga, who wants to be next in line.

Both Berlanga and Rozier imagine him soon making the jump to light heavyweight. However, wherever he fights, Berlanga is determined to put on a show.

"This is boxing at the end of the day and this is entertainment," said Berlanga. "We are artists. We go in there and fight and entertain people. They pay to see you. The more butts you can fill in those seats, the more money you will earn, the [biggest] superstar you will become. My style is perfect because I am a boxer I don't like to get hit. As you can see, I like to do damage. But it's boxing. For years, people loved to see a fight, people loved to see people go to war and entertain. They don't want to see a fighter running around the ring. "

Now 14, Berlanga is chasing the late Ali Raymi's record of 21 consecutive first-round KOs to start a professional career.

However, that is not on his mind. Berlanga is obsessed with becoming one of the greats.

"I see it will happen in two years or less," said Berlanga. "I am a special fighter, man. I have the charisma I am special. I am just a different race.

“Right now, I set the tone. … [Against Moon] I really did. I am 14-0 with 14 KO in the first round. No one in the world is doing that now. I feel like I'm going to be the most entertaining fighter. "