Brooklyn BP Eric Adams urges community not to call 911 for fireworks

Brooklyn County President Eric Adams addressed the dizzying use of illegal fireworks in the city on Sunday, urging New Yorkers not to report the blasts to avoid "police surveillance."

Instead of calling 311 or 911, neighbors should "go talk to the youth or people in their block who are using fireworks" and warn them of the dangers, Adams said at a news conference.

"Stopping fireworks cannot become fireworks between the police and the community," said Adams.

"We want a good response from the community to deal with a nuisance," he continued. "This is a non-violent act. So those three numbers we all dial, 911, beat it. ”

"Daily" detention of illegal firecrackers should come from community members or groups, such as the violence prevention outreach organization Cure Violence, Adams said.

Instead, the police should focus on stopping the flow of fireworks entering the Big Apple or confiscating large amounts, the municipality president continued.

Anti-police protesters in the community "can't have it both ways" when it comes to calling authorities to report the fireworks, Adams said.

“We have left the place of 911 in response to everything in our city. Now we have to stop talking and walking, "Adams said.

"What does the community police look like? It is the extent to which everyday residents interact with people when non-violent acts occur in the city, "he continued.

Parents should also warn their children about the dangers of fireworks, Adams said.

"These are really dangerous instruments, you could lose an arm, you could lose an eye, you could lose your life and parents need to know … your children shouldn't be playing with this."