Brooklyn County President says New York Police have become & # 39; predictable & # 39; since the civilian unit was scrapped

Brooklyn County President Eric Adams told "Overtime Overturned" on Friday that the NYPD's decision to disband its civilian anti-terror unit has made law enforcement in the city "predictable."

"The police operate on two mechansims," ​​said Adams, a former New York police officer and the most prominent black politician in New York City. "One is the omnipresence of blue and white vehicles, and the other is the element of uncertainty, that the bad guys can't believe the police are a predictable model."

"Not having civilian clothes, in my opinion, on the level of the enclosure, where you can have good supervision … [means] that you are removing the element of surprise. Surveillance cannot be predictable and at this time it is predictable for bad guys who carry weapons. "

The civilian unit disbanded last month, with approximately 600 officers reassigned to another team, amid criticism of the New York police response to protests following the May 25 death of George Floyd in police custody of Minneapolis.

"Trust is critical to effective surveillance," said New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea at the time. "Trust takes a long time to win, and it is very easy to lose. We will continue to work tirelessly to earn and maintain that trust, because without community partnership, we cannot do our jobs effectively."

"What I would like to see and ask for is the civilization of those internal tasks," said Adams, whom some observers consider a contender in the 2021 New York mayoral election. "I think the number of police officers can be reduced." . , which is 90 percent of the budget, without losing the strength of the patrol.

"If you remove those officers from the details of the barrier, if you remove them from the telephone switchboard operators, [outside] of all those office duties, you can maintain your patrol force," Adams explained. "We really need to introduce surveillance technology. I pushed for telemedicine to enter our health and hospitals. I think you can do the same thing in police surveillance, cut down on overtime costs, make officers not sit in court all the time. day, or use technology and really turn the corner on the police in this city. "