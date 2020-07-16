Brooklyn federal jail dance leader admits ties to Nxivm sex cult

One of the organizers of a night dance party outside the federal jail of the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center acknowledged in an interview Wednesday that he has close ties to the Nxivm sex cult, but claimed the two movements were unrelated.

Eduardo Asunsolo, who is organizing the dances outside the MDC with his group The Forgotten Ones, said in an interview published on his website that he was a "teacher" on Nxivm and that he has been friends with the cult leader, Kieth Raniere, for one of each.

Asunsolo, who said he was not "going to defend Nxivm," spoke enthusiastically of the group and said it had been misrepresented in the media. He complained about the news reports on the dances, alleging that the participants misrepresented, then compared the coverage to Nazi Germany and systemic racism against African-Americans.

“I was a teacher at Nxivm and Keith Raniere is my friend. He's been my friend for ten years, "Asunsolo said." It's interesting that if you go and read the news and judge the people who appear in the news only by what appears in the news, that's what happens. "

"That is why there are millions of black people in prison because prejudice left them defenseless and if we do it again with another group because they call it a sexual cult … it is no different," he continued.

After a report in the Albany Times Union identified several dancers who had ties to the cult, Asunsolo described the coverage as attempts to attack the movement. He explained that seven members of Nxivm have been involved in the dances, but that others who have come forward have no connection to Raniere.

A small group of dancers returned again Wednesday night, dancing to hip hop and other dance beats outside the notorious detention center as passing drivers honked their horn with approval.

Raniere is awaiting sentencing at the Metropolitan Detention Center and faces 15 years of life in prison on charges including organized crime, sex trafficking and a forced labor conspiracy. The jurors at Raniere's trial convicted him of running a sadistic network of sex slaves within Nxivm called DOS, where they convinced the women to be initialized and to do their sexual orders.

Asunsolo distanced the cult from the dance movement, which he says focuses on entertaining inmates while calling for reform of the prison state.

"I just don't want to make this move on [Nxivm]," he said. "I'm hanging around trying to get to the radio, trying to get to television, only to refocus on dancing for the people there."

He added: "Why are we talking about sexual cults? Why are we talking about things like that?

Asunsolo claimed that Nxivm was an umbrella company with "great" human potential and OCD programs that was eliminated due to a "character murder" against Raniere.