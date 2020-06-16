Brooklyn lawmakers cut locks on closed Hasidic neighborhood courtyard with coronavirus

Three New York City lawmakers met Tuesday morning to cut the locks on a Brooklyn playground, challenging Mayor Bill de Blasio's coronavirus blockade, keeping them closed, according to a report.

It happened at the Kolbert Playground in Midwood, a Hasidic neighborhood, New York 1 News reported.

On Monday night in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, Hasidic leaders cut the locks on the Middleton playground after a demonstration led by State Assemblyman Joe Lentol and local officials.

Shortly thereafter, the Hasidic Satmar sect posted images on its Twitter page showing dozens of unmasked children gathered around while locks were cut.

"This park will remain open and if they ever close my park again, I will go every morning and open the park," said one of the leaders, according to WABC-TV.

The locks were cut in Kolbert by state senator Simcha Felder, assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein and councilman Kalman Yeger, New York reported 1.

All of New York City's playgrounds have been closed since April to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Before Monday in the Middleton courtyard, workers closed the entrance.

The city's Parks Department said it was necessary because the playground has been divided 25 times since it was closed.

De Blasio criticized Jewish residents for cutting the locks, warning of the risk of contracting the coronavirus, the National Review reported.

"We are not going to allow people to take the law into their own hands," the mayor said at a press conference on Tuesday.

He said the playgrounds will remain closed until the city reaches the second phase of the reopening process.

"I understand people's frustrations, but if people act prematurely and that causes the disease to start spreading again, then that's the kind of thing that will undermine our ability to get to phase two and stay in phase two," de Blasio said.