Brooklyn man convicted of a hate crime for stabbing a black woman

Aleksejs Saveljevs, 34, was sentenced after pleading guilty to attempted first-degree assault as a hate crime, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in a statement.

"This defendant brutally assaulted a comrade in the subway for no reason other than the color of her skin," said González. "Hate is not tolerated in Brooklyn, a place that prides itself on the diversity of its communities. I hope this prayer sends a clear message that racism and bigotry are not welcome here."

The victim was walking towards an exit from the metro station in 2018 when Saveljevs approached her from behind and repeatedly stabbed her in the shoulders and upper arms, according to authorities. When a witness approached and asked what happened, Saveljevs responded with expletives about the race, according to the witness.

The victim initially went home after the incident, but was later taken to the hospital and treated for a collapsed lung, according to the statement.