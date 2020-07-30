Brooklyn man receives 12 years for attacks on black woman and police

A Brooklyn man was sentenced this week to at least 12 years behind bars for his racist attack on a black woman and a separate attack on an off-duty police officer in 2018, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Aleksejs Saveljevs, 34, was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to stabbing a black woman at a Flatbush subway station on November 9, 2018, and then attacking a police officer in Sheepshead Bay 13 hours later, the said. Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez.

Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Danny Chun handed Saveljevs 10 years for the hate crime assault on Ann Marie Washington, plus another two to four for attacking the officer.

The Manhattan Beach resident randomly boarded Washington, 57, inside the Church Avenue Q train station around 7:30 p.m., repeatedly grabbing and hitting her from behind, Gonzalez said.

When an eyewitness approached to help, Saveljevs replied "Black bitch!"

It was only after Washington got home and was lying in bed that he realized he had been stabbed. She was rushed to the Kings County Hospital and treated for a collapsed lunch, according to reports.

Police officers caught the assailant the next day after he attacked the off-duty police officer, who was walking his dog when Saveljevs attacked just before 9 a.m.

Later, DNA testing tied the assailant to a screwdriver that Washington found in her lunch bag two days after she returned from the hospital.

"This defendant brutally assaulted a comrade in the subway for no reason other than the color of his skin, one of two unprovoked attacks that he waged over the course of two days," Gonzalez said in a statement.

"I hope this prayer sends a clear message that racism and bigotry are not welcome here."