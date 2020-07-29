Brooklyn Nets: what to know before the NBA restarts the pandemic-shortened season

The question representing the Brooklyn Nets is simple: who is going to take the court for the team?

The Nets no longer have superstars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, who are sidelined with injuries, but will also miss center DeAndre Jordan, as well as Wilson Chandler and Spencer Dinwiddie. All three players were Nets starters.

Caris LeVert, the Nets' third highest scorer, averaged 17.7 points, along with 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game before the season was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. LeVert and Joe Harris (13.9 PPG) will seek to lead the Nets, who are locked up as the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. They only have a half-game lead over the Orlando Magic, and if they drop to eighth place, a date with the Milwaukee Bucks would take place in the first round of the playoffs.

QUICK LOOK

Division: Atlantic division

Record: 30-34

Coach: Jacque Vaughn

Odds of winning the NBA 2020 final: +15000

LIST

Jarrett Allen, C

Justin Anderson, F

Chris Chiozza, PG

Jamal Crawford, SG

Donta Hall, PF

Joe Harris, SF

Tyler Johnson, SG

Rodions Kurucs, SF

Caris LeVert, SG

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, SG

Jeremías Martin, PG

Dzanan Musa, SG

Garrett SG Temple

Lance Thomas, F

WHATS NEXT

The Nets will face the Orlando Magic on July 31 at 2:30 p.m. ET. Brooklyn has -250 to claim the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Brooklyn will also face the Washington Wizards, Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Clippers, Orlando Magic and Portland Trail Blazers during the NBA restart.

The Nets are definitely already looking into the next season when they will have a legitimate chance to run to the NBA Finals. For the rest of this year, head coach Jacque Vaughn will make his case to take over the position full time, and the rest of the Nets players will try to solidify their roles in the team alongside Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

