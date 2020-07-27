Brooklyn Police Push for "Preterm Labor" Law in Honor of Their Late Baby

A Brooklyn state lawmaker drew on her heartbreaking experience as the mother of a premature baby boy who died shortly after birth to push for a law that could save other newborns.

In an emotional nine-minute speech delivered to the State Assembly before members voted on the proposed legislation last week, Rodneyse Bichotte held back tears when referring to his horrifying experience of entering "preterm labor" in 2016, and be sent home from NewYork Presbyterian / Columbia Hospital with what she described as "no recourse."

Bichotte was 5¹ / ₂ months pregnant and 3¹ / ₂-centimeters marked at the time, she said.

The 43-year-old Democratic Assemblywoman was admitted to Wycoff Hospital a day later, and a week later she gave birth to a son, Jonah. He lived only two hours.

The pending law that the assemblywoman helped create, called the "Jonah Bichotte Cowan Act," requires hospitals to admit mothers in "preterm labor" to supervise them rather than release or refuse treatment.

"In memory of Jonah Bichotte Cowan, I am thinking of you every day, and I thank you for giving me the strength to do this for all women so that they don't have to go through what I went through and you went through." Bichotte said in his speech.

The proposal spanned both branches of the legislature and is expected to be approved by Governor Andrew Cuomo.

While pushing for change, Bichotte issued a letter to voters about his ordeal and legislation. The letter included a photo of her holding a blue heart-shaped urn with inscribed pigeons containing Jonah's ashes.

Bichotte said in his assembly speech that when he went to the New York Presbyterian, he was diagnosed with "incompetent cervix," which is when the cervix opens too early during pregnancy, leading to high-risk premature labor, sometimes fatal.

"They gave me two options: terminate my pregnancy or leave," Bichotte said in his assembly speech.

As he explained in his letter to his constituents, “Knowing the risks associated with this condition, doctors at NewYork Presbyterian / Columbia University Medical Hospital denied the treatment and released me, citing a & # 39; hospital policy & # 39; which stated that they could not intervene before 23 weeks because the insurance would not cover my premature work care.

"I was missing a week to receive the care we desperately needed."

She added in her speech: “Due to hospital policy, there was no place for me if I did not want to discharge my son. … I did not want to leave. Why? Because I and my unborn child were in an incredible, fatal, high-risk situation.

"No pregnant woman should be rejected from a hospital during preterm labor," said Bichotte.

Bichotte said that after leaving the hospital, she consulted with doctors she knew and was admitted to Wyckoff Hospital in Brooklyn in one day. After seven days there, he handed over his Jonah, who died two hours later.

Bichotte recited statistics on the highest infant mortality rates and the highest mortality rates for pregnant black women in his speech.

She said the proposed law was intended for all women, but particularly black women and black babies who lost their lives.

Bichotte, during an interview with The Post Sunday, said he sought care with the New York Presbyterian in northern Manhattan, away from his residence and district in downtown Brooklyn, because he was high risk. The Manhattan facility specializes in treating high-risk pregnancies.

Bichotte, 47, said she was originally supposed to give birth to twins and one of them died immediately.

The congresswoman, who is also chair of the Brooklyn Democratic Party, said she did not file a negligence lawsuit against the New York Presbyterian because she was grieving during that period.

She said that Jonah's law is her way of approaching the problem.

The New York Presbyterian did not respond to a request for comment.