Brooklyn shooting: 7 shots in 10 minutes in separate incidents

Seven people were injured in three shootings just 10 minutes apart on Monday night in different Brooklyn neighborhoods, police said.

The shooting started around 10:40 p.m. on Bainbridge Street near Malcolm X Boulevard in Bedford-Stuyvesant, police officers said.

Two men, aged 27 and 34, were hit in the leg, authorities said. They were taken to the Kings County Hospital and were expected to survive.

Less than five minutes later, a 35-year-old man was shot on Flatbush Avenue, near Ditmas Avenue in Flatbush, police said.

He, too, was taken to the Kings County Hospital and is expected to survive.

Finally, around 10:50 p.m., four people, a woman and three men, were caught in a hail of gunfire on Bristol Street, near Newport Street in Brownsville, authorities and witnesses said.

The 23-year-old woman is in critical condition and the men, aged 17, 35 and 50, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A witness to the Brownsville shooting, Robert Green, 55, said so many shots were fired that he lost count.

Green said he saw three people, a woman and two men, loaded into an ambulance by first responders. He realized that the woman seemed to be the most seriously injured.

"I could see that he was breathing, but he wasn't moving," he said.

Hours after the Brownsville shooting, police were still milling around the area and caps were strewn across the street.

Monday's wave of shootings came after the city last week experienced an increase in killings and shootings during the same period last year, police sources told the Post.

From last Monday to Sunday night, there were 13 murders in the city, compared to five murders during the same week last year, the sources said.

The city reported 40 shootings last week, the most in a week since 2015. In the same period in 2019, there were 24 shootings, the sources said.

