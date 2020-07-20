Brooklyn woman killed by fireworks followed Eric Adams' example: mom

A Brooklyn woman who followed advice from County President Eric Adams for New Yorkers to resolve neighbor-to-neighbor disputes instead of calling 911 was shot dead after confronting some punks who fired illegal fireworks, the mother said. afflicted of the victim.

Shatavia Walls, 33, was attacked eight times at a public housing complex in eastern New York on July 7, simply for asking the demons to remove her dangerous display from a group of children who were playing exactly how Adams had voters urged to act in the face of pyrotechnic plague.

"She saw the news. Yes, he heard it, "Helen Testagros, Walls 'heartbroken mother, told The Post on Sunday, referring to Adams' advice." It was probably in the back of her mind. "

Amid growing complaints of illegal fireworks detonations, Adams said June 21 that people should speak to their neighbors about the "nonviolent act," rather than call authorities and risk a "tough" police response. "

But Testagros said taking that approach on the bad streets is taking your life in your own hands.

"It is not a good idea. You don't know who you are approaching," he said. “These children are no longer respectful. … are more ruthless. "

Walls discovered that the hard way on July 4, Testagros said.

While visiting his mother, siblings and family at NYCHA's Pink Houses, Walls was concerned about a group of fireworks on a sprawling playground as the children played a few yards away, Testagros said.

A "fight" ensued, and one of the spiky hairs chased Walls into his mother's building, pulled out a gun, and fired a single shot at him, according to Testagros.

The round was lost to Walls, who had the mental presence to collect both the carcass and the driver's license of the alleged New York state gunman who threw it while fleeing, Testagros said.

Walls called 911 to report the attack and provided them with the name, home address and physical description of their alleged assailant, based on the identification he recovered, Testagros said.

The Post is withholding the identity of the man, a suspected gang member, because he has not yet been arrested, charged or formally identified as wanted.

A New York police spokeswoman questioned that account Sunday, saying the department only learned of the July 4 incident during an investigation into a second encounter on July 7.

At that encounter, Walls and his friend Kelvin Hernández again asked a group of demons to light fuses to leave the playground around 8:30 p.m., according to police sources.

That group did not include the man who had previously shot Walls, but one of them went looking for him and he ran away, Testagros said.

"I was chasing her, jumping on doors, shooting," Testagros said.

After a round found its target, the gunman moved to kill.

"It got closer," Testagros said. "She was on the ground. And it kept firing until the gun made a "click, click, click" which means an empty clip.

Walls, a home health aide and cleaner who worked at the Port Authority Bus Terminal, was hit eight times, but initially survived.

Both she and Hernández, who was also shot, were hospitalized and police identified the man responsible for their beds, Testagros said.

As Hernandez recovered, Walls succumbed to his injuries Friday night at Brookdale Hospital.

In a statement, Adams, a suspected 2021 mayoral candidate, extended his condolences to the Walls family and denounced the increase in city gun violence, but did not completely reject his neighborhood focus.

"My heart goes out to the Shatavia Walls family for this horrible incident," he said. “Gun violence has hurt too many innocent people in our city, from 1-year-old Davell Gardner to this dynamic young lady. Dangerous people are shooting innocent people for senseless reasons. I renew my call to crack down on the scourge of illegal weapons.

"Our call is to continue building a public safety ecosystem that includes the response of the community and the police," he continued. "Every time someone exhibits violence we must call the police, but whenever we can communicate peacefully with our neighbors, we must do so."

Testagros also lamented the gangs and weapons on the streets of the city.

"It's about the fame of the project for them. Quick to shoot," he said. "They don't care about your life.

"This is a train coming down," he continued, referring to the proliferation of armed gangs. "You must stop them. It's going to get worse. "

The killer remains in the wind.