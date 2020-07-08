Brooks Brothers files for bankruptcy

The private company had been struggling as business attire became more informal in recent years. But it has been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic, which caused the demand for suits to drop. Many employees who work from home opted for a much more relaxed look of sweatshirts and sweatpants instead of striped suits and custom shirts.
"Although the pandemic has severely eroded business prospects, Brooks Brothers has long suffered from the inability to decisively adapt to changing trends," said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail. "When it comes to taste and style, Brooks Brothers has been swimming against the grain."
The company has been evaluating various strategic options, including a possible sale. But he has had trouble finding a buyer. A spokesperson for the company told CNN Business that it expects "to complete the sale process in the coming months."
The retailer is in the process of closing 20% of its 250 stores in the United States. According to the bankruptcy filing, Brooks Brothers has secured $ 75 million in financing to continue operating.
"The purpose of this presentation is to obtain additional financing and facilitate a sale process efficiently to maximize value for our shareholders and ensure that our iconic brand is positioned to continue under new ownership," said a company spokesperson.
One history in two centuries.
Brooks Brothers opened its first store in 1818 near Wall Street. Years later, he began making ready-made suits for men who couldn't wait for a tailor. In 1896, the retailer invented the original button-down polo and offered many other premium apparel, including madras prints and Shetland's thick jersey.
Still, Brooks Brothers maintained a decidedly formal, old-school approach to clothing design that proved to be out of step with younger shoppers looking for a more edgy look, Saunders said.
Brooks Brothers remains one of the last major retailers to manufacture all of its products in the United States. But that too is under threat. Del Vecchio told the New York Times last month that his US factories "never made money," and they planned to move some operations abroad to preserve cash.
The pandemic hit Brooks Brothers especially hard because some workers were forced to work from home, eliminating the need for new suits and smarter clothes.
GlobalData Retail said in a note on Wednesday that annual sales of men's formal wear fell 74% between April and June.
"While this decline will decrease over time, demand will continue to be subdued for the rest of 2020 and well into 2021, as office work, business meetings and socialization are reduced," Saunders wrote. "This leaves Brooks Brothers very exposed to a depressed market."