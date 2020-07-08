Brooks Brothers files for bankruptcy







The private company had been struggling as business attire became more informal in recent years. But it has been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic, which caused the demand for suits to drop. Many employees who work from home opted for a much more relaxed look of sweatshirts and sweatpants instead of striped suits and custom shirts.

"Although the pandemic has severely eroded business prospects, Brooks Brothers has long suffered from the inability to decisively adapt to changing trends," said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail. "When it comes to taste and style, Brooks Brothers has been swimming against the grain."

Brooks Brothers filed for Chapter 11 early Wednesday in a Delaware court. In June, he warned that he would fire nearly 700 workers in three states and is looking for a buyer because the coronavirus destroyed his business.

The company has been evaluating various strategic options, including a possible sale. But he has had trouble finding a buyer. A spokesperson for the company told CNN Business that it expects "to complete the sale process in the coming months."