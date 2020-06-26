Brooks Koepka's brother Chase will take place in next year's Travelers

CROMWELL, Connecticut – Chase Koepka, the younger brother of Brooks Koepka, has been guaranteed a place on the field of the 2021 Traveler Championship, the Post found out Thursday.

Chase, who at age 26 is four years younger than Brooks, the world's No. 4 player to hold four major championships, earned a spot in the tournament this week at TPC River Highlands on Monday qualifying, surviving five men's Playoffs by two places.

But on Wednesday, after learning that Brooks' caddy Ricky Elliott had tested positive for COVID-19, both Brooks and Chase withdrew from the tournament as a precautionary measure. For Brooks, due to his high status, the withdrawal was not a big problem. For Chase, who has no game status and has played only a handful of PGA Tour events, it was a devastating blow. A good performance on the PGA Tour for a player like Chase can change his life.

Travelers tournament director Nathan Grube told The Post on Thursday that he contacted Chase and said he "earned" his way and that "if he needs it next year" he will have a guaranteed place in 2021 Travelers. .

Shane Lowry was in the middle of the COVID-19 vortex on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Travelers Championship.

On Tuesday, the reigning British Open champion in Ireland played a practice round with Graeme McDowell and the Koepka brothers.

By Wednesday, McDowell and the Koepka brothers withdrew from the Travelers when it was discovered that both McDowell's caddy, Ken Comboy, and Brooks' caddy, Elliott, had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Although neither McDowell nor Koepkas tested positive, all three withdrew as a precaution in case they had been infected by the caddies, but did not show it in a test yet.

Lowry was so concerned that he consulted with PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan on Wednesday night to make sure it was safe for him to continue and play. Monahan gave her blessing and it turned out to be a good thing, with Lowry shooting to 4 under 66 on Thursday.

"I found out Tuesday night about Kenny, Graeme's caddy, and I spent a little time near Graeme," Lowry said. "But Graeme hadn't seen (Comboy) since last week (Comboy didn't make the trip to Connecticut because he wasn't feeling well).

"So obviously we played a practice round with Brooks, Chase and Ricky Elliott, who was nagging Brooks and tested positive on Wednesday morning." Ricky called me himself. I really couldn't believe it. To be honest, I thought he was picking on me, because sometimes it is.

"Then when the guys pulled out, I got in touch with the Tour pretty quickly. I asked them what they thought I should do because I wanted to do the right thing. But I don't think I've had enough contact with Ricky over the course of the nine holes we played on Tuesday. We are just taking precautions. I spoke to Jay (Wednesday night) here at the club and he said I'm good at playing. So, I'm here to play. "

Lowry said that after two clean weeks, only Nick Watney tested positive last week, this week's cases "have been a kind of kick in the back for all of us and to make sure we do the right things when we are there." & # 39;

"I have seen a lot of media coverage that is quite negative, and I don't like it," he said. “I think the PGA Tour, Jay, everyone involved has done a great job, and I, as a professional golfer, am very happy to return to work and provide some entertainment for some people at home. I think we are very lucky to play again. "

Abraham Ancer had his first hole on the PGA Tour of his career at the 16th hole on Thursday, shaking it off with an 156-yard 8-iron. And he was struck by the relative silence that accompanied him when an ace usually causes huge roars from the gallery. There, of course, no spectators are allowed on the golf course this week.

"It was very anticlimactic because there was no one and we couldn't crash all five or anything, but still, it was amazing to have my first ace on the PGA Tour," he said. "He wants to hit five or something and we can't do it right now, so it was definitely different. But I'll take it."

The son of 10-time PGA Tour winner Mark McCumber, Tyler McCumber did not enter the Traveler field until Wednesday's retirements. He missed the cut at last week's Korn Ferry Tour event and was set to take the week off. He was heading into the Pisgah Forest near Asheville, North Carolina, for a quiet week. Then he found out that he was in the Travelers camp if he could get to Connecticut.

"I think I received the confirmation around 3 p.m. and the last flight out of Jacksonville was at 5:30, so I had to pack up in about 25 minutes and head to the airport," McCumber said.

He made his flight and made the most of his opportunity, shooting a 5-under-65 on Thursday as he played alongside defending champion Chez Reavie and Jon Rahm.

"My brother-in-law drove me to the airport at the last minute," said McCumber. "I called him up and said, 'Hey man, I think I'm going to go into the tournament, can you find me a flight and maybe take me to the airport and help me pack up?' Superman for me ' # 39 ;.