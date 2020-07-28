Brooks Laich reveals he did not prioritize sex in past relationships: "he is placed on the priority list"

Brooks Laich is considered an open book.

The 37-year-old former hockey star recently opened on her podcast, "How Men Think," about sex and relationships and how intimacy can be "pressured" when you have other stressors in life.

"I think sexuality is something that appears on the priority list, on the totem for people," he explained. "They are, like, (focusing on) work, children, work, whatever. I have to clean the house, buy the food. … It's something that people, at least in my experience, have pushed towards down instead of holding it on top, almost like living, eating, breathing. "

Laich continued: “I think at some point you just have to realize,‘ OK, our connection has dissipated a bit. Let's intentionally go back into this space and even if we're not feeling it, we believe, even if it's not naturally a jerk, like, 'Oh my gosh, we're all together, let's create an atmosphere or environment or something we're doing time to be intentional about it and that can also lead to natural attraction. "

The Canadian's guest on the podcast was country music singer Tyler Rich and the two argued that "one month" is the longest acceptable time without having sex with your partner.

Laich and Hough announced their separation in May after nearly three years of marriage.

"We have lovingly and carefully taken the time it took to reach our decision to separate," they said in a joint statement. “We share a great deal of love and mutual respect and will continue to lead with our hearts from there. We kindly ask for your compassion and respect for our privacy in the future. "

During the spring, the couple was quarantined separately: Laich was in Idaho and Hough was in Los Angeles. But recently Laich was seen at his ex's 32nd birthday party in Los Angeles, fueling possible reconciliation rumors.