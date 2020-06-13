Brown University reinstated three college sports teams after athletes said the school was harming diversity.

Coming from a small suburb of Columbus, Ohio, Ingram said he had never heard of the Rhode Island school until a coach approached him to recruit him for sprinting.

When Ingram woke up to the news that he and his lead The teammates were stripped of the status of their varsity team on May 28, he said he was shocked and frustrated because Cash was immediately no longer a college athlete and the track would be considered a club sport.

The Ingram team was not alone.

Ingram and his classmates in degraded sports fell back.

"We brought together a group of all student athletes of color and, based on everything that is happening in the United States, we decided that it is an incredibly accurate and timely example of why we are in these situations and why we face what we face. we face in terms of systematic racism and all these difficult challenges that we have to overcome, "Ingram said. "And Brown indirectly made it harder for us to overcome those obstacles and overcome those obstacles."

His calls for reinstatement resonated with leadership.

On Wednesday, Brown President Christina H. Paxson said the university would reverse the decision of the school's track and field and athletic teams after the Brown community voiced serious concerns about the range. The "Implications of Change for Building and Maintaining Diverse and Inclusive Communities for Brown Students, and in particular for Black Students and Alumni."

While Ingram is satisfied with the reversal, he told CNN, he is frustrated that it happened in the first place.

"Our students, alumni, and parents took the time to share their deeply personal stories of the transformative impact participation in athletics, the field, and cross country has had on their lives," Paxson wrote in a letter Wednesday to the Brown community. "Many noted that, throughout Brown's history, these sports have been an entry point to higher education for academically talented students who otherwise would not have had the opportunity, many of them students of color."

Sports are an entrance to the Ivy League

Former Princeton track and field athlete Russell Dinkins joined the fight to get Brown to overturn his decision because he saw himself in those athletes.

"Sport is the best entry to the Ivy League," he said. "It provides the greatest income advantage, more than inherited income."

According to Dinkins, varsity teams are assigned a certain number of places to recruit, while club sports do not have recruited places. And while Brown, as a member of the Ivy League, does not award academic or athletic scholarships, varsity athletic trainers can recommend admissions officers thinking students will be a welcome addition to campus, according to the school website.

Brown's decision to leave the track, field and cross country from his university ranks could have had life-altering consequences, Dinkins said.

He disagreed with Brown's initial The decision to shut down access to deserving students because if it hadn't been for the track, he, too, would have missed an Ivy League education at Princeton.

Although Dinkins is a Princeton student, he said it is not about where he went to school. I wanted to help fight for one of the few access points available to students from diverse backgrounds and disadvantaged socioeconomic states.

A two-year decision in process

In Paxson's initial letter to students in May, he said the school conducted an internal review during the 2018-19 academic year and the consultants concluded that there were too many college sports at Brown, "which was a barrier to competitiveness."

"In the decade that ended in 2018, Brown won 2.8% of Ivy's titles, the lowest in the Ivy League," said Paxson. "This result is inconsistent with the Ivy League principle of competitive balance between schools and Brown's commitment to excellence in everything we do."

In January she asked for a alumni committee with "deep ties to Brown Athletics" to find ways to improve the student athletics program.

The committee recommended the following changes: review the rosters by reducing the number of college sports teams from 38 to 29, and "Continue to focus on the admission and recruitment of outstanding student athletes, as well as maintaining the roster size that fosters competitiveness, improving our focus on training, coaching and conditioning, including professional development for athletic staff and improvements advanced facilities that will make a difference in recruiting talented coaches and student athletes, and improving competitiveness in college athletics. "

The 11 teams affected in the initial assessment were: men's and women's fencing, men's and women's golf, women's ski, men's and women's squash, men's equestrian track and field, field and cross country, which are considered three individual college sports under federal rules. of Title IX. .

In light of the reversal of the track, field and cross country, eight of the other teams will maintain their new club status and Brown's varsity program will now include a total of 32 teams, according to the online statement. .

In addition, mixed club sailing and female club sailing will move to university status, the school said.

Former athletes and students mobilize for change

Within two hours of Brown's announcement in May, Ingram said alumni quickly mobilized on Facebook. The group consisted of former Brown student athletes, current Brown student athletes, former Brown coaches, parents and Former Olympians: Anyone who shared the common goal of wanting Brown to reverse his decision, according to Ingram. It was then that Dinkins got involved.

In response to Brown's decision, athletes from sports teams who were stripped of their rank coordinated efforts and created six online petitions defending their sport to maintain their ranking, according to the Brown student publication, The Brown Daily Herald.

Additionally, the captains of each of the demoted teams wrote an open letter to Brown's administrators, The Herald said.

Brown addresses the time of his announcement

In a second letter on June 6, Paxson said he received comments from the community about the timing of Brown's decision to demote these varsity teams, shortly after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died at the hands of Police while being arrested in Minneapolis.

Paxson said there is never a suitable time to make a change like this without affecting any group of current student athletes, new recruits and coaches.

"But I could never have imagined that the launch of the initiative would come immediately after one of the most heartbreaking moments in our nation's history: the death of George Floyd and the illumination of the longstanding problem in this country of fighting black racism, and I really regret the impact that the collision of these circumstances has had on so many in our community, "he said.

Paxson further clarified the school's decision, saying this was the result of years of discussions with members of the athletics department who expressed concern about the physical and financial resources within the department, conversations with alumni who said Brown should cut sports, and external review on how Brown could improve college athletics.

On June 1, Brown's top leaders released an online letter to the community titled "Facing Racial Injustice" in response to Floyd's death. In the letter, the school said they do not tolerate acts of racism, discrimination or violence.

"This cannot be accepted as & # 39; normal & # 39;", the letter said. "We must continue to demand fairness and justice for all people, including all identities. And we must continue to care for and support each other, especially at this time when we are apart."

There is more work to do

Despite Brown's track, field and cross country teams being reinstated, Ingram said much advocacy work remains.

After seeing success at Brown, student athletes of color from other Ivy League schools have reached out to Ingram to help them be catalysts for change in issues such as deaf, racially motivated staff, coaches, and directors. by signing letters to administrators to change their own schools.

"We are not only going to stop making our voices heard because we got what we wanted at Brown," Ingram said. "There is much more work to be done in athletics diversity across the board, so we are going to do more group work to fix it."