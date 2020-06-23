Browns & # 39; Hunt & # 39; blessed for another chance after stopping traffic

Kareem Hunt knows that he has run out of second chances.

"I have to do better," he said.

Scared of jeopardizing his NFL career when police found a small amount of marijuana in the Browns running back car during a traffic stop, Hunt, who served an eight-game league suspension last season for Two physical altercations while with Kansas City, he said Monday that he was grateful that the Browns had supported him.

"I feel blessed that the Browns gave me another chance," Hunt said in a Zoom conference call. "So yes, I am lucky to have another chance to play soccer. You never know. Honestly, I am blessed to play, so I will always feel lucky to play soccer.

"I know it can disappear at any time."

When arrested in January, Hunt told a Rocky River police officer that the incident could ruin him if it became public. During a search, the police also found an open container of vodka in a backpack in the back seat.

Hunt was only cited for speeding, but admitted to the officer that he would have failed a league drug test at the time.

Days later, Hunt received a strong reprimand from Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, who said the actions "were not acceptable." The team also promised to continue working with the 24-year-old, who had been disciplined by Commissioner Roger Goodell for pushing and kicking a woman during an argument in a hotel hallway while playing for the Chiefs.

The Browns signed the Cleveland-area native before last season, and Hunt stayed out of trouble while also getting advice.

He said the offseason misstep was inexcusable.

"I would say that was out of place," he said. "I learned from that, I've been working to become a better person every day. I'm definitely not looking for something like that to happen again. I've been working. Now I'm just focused on soccer, training and preparing for this season.

"I have to do better. I shouldn't have. Ready to move on from that and focus on football."

Browns count on that.

Come see Hunt as a valuable and versatile piece for your offense. Hunt has been in "cross training" during the club's virtual off-season program, attending meetings with running backs and wide receivers as he discovers new coach Kevin Stefanski's offense.

But his top priority is to act more professionally off the field, and Hunt said Stefanski and Andrew Berry, the club's executive vice president of football operations, have made it clear to him that they will not tolerate misbehavior.

"I have to be smarter and I can't do things like that," said Hunt. "We had a good chat. They see me on the field as a guy who will make a few plays this year and help the team win. That is what I have been waiting for. We've been talking. I keep in touch with the coach all the time about what he wants to see. "

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Hunt said he had been exercising and "staying discreet."

"I've been sort of dating the family," he said. "Talk to my close people, go out to work, do things in the community, help people. It has been a crazy moment in the world. Everyone has to try to be the best person right now."

The Browns, seeking to recover after being well below expectations in 2019, signed Hunt for a one-year tender in March. They see it as a perfect match for star running back Nick Chubb, and Hunt would like nothing more than to win a long-term contract with Cleveland.

"I think we can do something special here," he said. "I want to have that Super Bowl feeling and I think we can do it here in my hometown. That would be bigger than anything, to me. I would definitely like to be a part of something like this. Everyone is here, I care." I know. everyone in the whole city. I wouldn't mind playing for the Browns for a long time. "