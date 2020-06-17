Browns Myles Garrett lifts 655 pounds as he prepares for season four

near Video

Anyone watching the NFL knows that Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is a beast of a soccer player who has the ability to easily stomp on offensive linemen.

If you didn't know, a video of Garrett weighing in at 655 pounds with relative ease could give you a little peace of mind. Pro Bowler once appeared in a video on Tuesday working. He completed three 655-pound sets at the deadlift.

Garrett, 24, is one of the NFL's most athletic defensive linemen. He previously weighed over 400 pounds and completed a 60-inch box jump.

He is entering his fourth season with the Browns and is looking to get back on the right track after a suspension cost him six games from his 2019 season. He was involved in a nasty fight with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

He was suspended indefinitely before being reinstated earlier this year. He recorded 10 sacks and 29 total tackles in 10 games. In 2018, he played all 16 games and had 13.5 sacks winning a trip to the Pro Bowl.

Rumors have emerged in recent days about contract negotiations between him and the Browns. ESPN reported that the Browns and Garrett have discussed a lucrative extension of the contract.