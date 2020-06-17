Browns Myles Garrett lifts 655 pounds as he prepares for season four

Anyone watching the NFL knows that Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is a beast of a soccer player who has the ability to easily stomp on offensive linemen.

If you didn't know, a video of Garrett weighing in at 655 pounds with relative ease could give you a little peace of mind. Pro Bowler once appeared in a video on Tuesday working. He completed three 655-pound sets at the deadlift.

LAMAR JACKSON OF RAVENS WOULD BE DISAPPOINTED IF NFL SEASON HAPPENS WITHOUT FANS: "CROWD BRINGS ENERGY"

