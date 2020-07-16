Bruce Feiler: The Coronavirus Challenges are one of the many transitions we will experience; here's how to survive

Stop for a second and listen to what people say, or at least suggest, in the conversations we all have every day. I'm worried. I fear that. I'm overwhelmed. I'm not sure

In a sense, everyone is expressing some version of the same.

I'll be fine?

SIGNS OF DEPRESSION OR ANXIETY SEEN IN A THIRD ADULT, CENSUS SHOW

And no wonder.

Covid-19 has brought about a radical change in every home in the United States. Tens of millions of us have lost jobs, we have lost loved ones; we are rethinking our careers, where we want to live; We are fighting for how we care for our children, how we protect our aging parents.

The way we cope with such changes is called "life transition" and learning to master these challenging periods may be the most essential life skill that each of us needs right now.

I spent the last five years conducting the largest study of life transitions in half a century. Driven by a series of personal crises – a diagnosis of life-threatening cancer, a near bankruptcy, a series of suicide attempts by my father – I toured the country, collecting the life stories of hundreds of Americans in all 50 states. who had been through heartbreaking changes in life. These included people who lost limbs, lost homes, changed careers, changed religion, got sober, got out of bad marriages.

These stories changed my life and filled me with hope. I think they will do the same for you. In addition, they offered new and practical advice on what we are all dealing with these days.

A small sample of the people I interviewed includes:

a member of the Delta Force First Class who became a crime novelist,

a cancer survivor twice who climbed Mount Everest,

the army ranger who discovered Saddam Hussein,

a country music composer who became a Lutheran pastor,

a magazine writer turned funeral home,

a theoretical physicist who left his chair to devote himself to his YouTube band called Ninja Sex Party,

three people who went to prison

four people who died and came back to life,

five people who saved their marriages by getting sober,

six people who survived natural disasters.

With a team of twelve people, I spent a year reviewing these conversations to discover patterns and conclusions that can help us all survive and prosper in times of instability.

What I learned is that the variety of changes we experience in our lives is increasing and the rate at which we experience them is accelerating.

Three to five times in our lives, these changes reach the level of truly disorienting and destabilizing us.

I call these events "earthquakes," because they are higher on the Richter consequence scale, the damage they cause can be devastating, and their aftershocks can last for years.

The good news: earthquakes lead to life transitions.

If earthquakes make us feel stagnant; A transition is how we take off. And there are tools to make it easier.

I think the most exciting thing I have identified is the first new model on how to navigate life's transitions in 50 years, which includes a clear and concrete roadmap to transform times of chaos and turmoil into periods of creativity and growth.

The most challenging step may be the first. Earthquakes can be voluntary or involuntary, but the transitions that arise from them must be voluntary.

Ninety percent of the people I interviewed said their transition was successful. Why? Because a transition is the slow and difficult process of converting the cacophony of an earthquake into the melody of everyday life.

You must choose to enter this change status. Once you do, there are surprising patterns that can increase your chances of making the most of these periods.

One revelation is that while transitions may appear disorganized and unstructured, they are actually remarkably consistent in shape.

Transitions involve three distinct phases. I call them "the long goodbye," "the messy middle," and "the new beginning."

As a general rule, I found that each person gravitates to the phase in which they are naturally skilled and gets stuck in the phase in which they are weakest.

While some people hate saying goodbye (39 percent in my study), others excel at it. Nina Collins, a former Brooklyn literary agent who lost her mother when she was 19, had multiple careers and multiple marriages. "I am very decisive in saying goodbye," she said. “My therapist once said that I am not attached to things. I think it's because my mother died young. "

Many stagnate in the messy middle (47 percent in my study), but some thrive.

Former Army Sergeant. Zachary Herrick, raised by adoptive parents in Kansas, was shot in most of the face in Afghanistan and required 31 surgeries between the nose and chin.

After approaching suicide, he devoted himself to cooking, poetry, and painting. "I paint flowers, trees, things like that," he said. "But I'm an infantryman, what I really enjoy is the explosion of paint on the canvas. Do you know that boy? Jackson Pollock. Like him."

He added: "Instead of shooting down the enemy with a gun, now I do it with a strong vocabulary or a beautiful painting."

Sergeant Herrick's story suggests a broader truth. If you understand and display the skills of navigating a life transition: accepting your emotions, using rituals to say goodbye to yourself, breaking away from certain habits, experimenting with new ones, discovering your new self, you can be remarkably liberating, even renewing.

Perhaps the most important thing I learned from over a thousand hours of interviews is that transitions work.

And transitions are essential to be alive. My research shows that we spend half our lives in these unstable states.

You or someone you know is going through one right now. As long as we have to spend so much time in transition, we should stop seeing them as periods when we have to push ourselves.

Instead, we should see them for what they are: healing periods that take the injured parts of lives and begin to repair them.

William James said it best a century ago and we must heed his wisdom: "Life is in transitions." Transitions are not going to go away; The key to benefiting from them is not to reject them. Don't protect your eyes with the start of the scary parts; that's when heroes are made.