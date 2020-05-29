Bruce Lee makes triumphant return in 30 for 30 Doc Be Water trailer

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8-R7SZ1wgNY (/ embed)

ESPN's 30 for 30 docuseries have made a reputation for their blunt honesty and surprisingly strong emotional weight. The testament to their power is that they can make me 100% invested in the lives and careers of athletes I have never heard of. For their next topic, they are entering the world of cinema by focusing on Bruce Lee and we have an idea of ​​how his legacy will be explored in the first preview of his latest document, Be Water.

Bruce Lee was more than a movie star. In fact, that distinction may be one of his smallest achievements. He was a true athlete and master of his trade, as he brought a philosophical angle to martial arts. Arguably he is the most influential martial artist of all time and he is certainly a true icon of 20th century pop culture. Be Water seeks to explore Lee's fascinating life, as well as his struggle to break into a racist Hollywood system that dealt with offensive stereotypes. The footage in the trailer alone has promoted me or its release and the document will also feature interviews with Lee's surviving family and friends.

Bruce Lee has always been an intriguing figure to me. It reaches almost mythical levels in my eyes and although I don't actively follow martial arts and am not a frequent viewer of his movie style, I have always been attracted to his work. ENTER THE DRAGON is honestly one of my all-time favorite movies and that is due in no small part to Lee's charisma and on-screen presence as it shows off fight sequences that are 100% authentic. This guy was clearly the real deal and his legacy was made even more tragic, as his beginnings were cut short when he suddenly died at the age of 32 after starting to enter movies that would have made him a true crossover star. Clearly, his presence and influence were too great to die out and that is why it still continues to resonate today.

Will you be watching Be Water debuts on ESPN June 7, 2020 at 9 p.m. ET.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=81jCPIag4KA (/ embed)