Bruce Springsteen criticizes Donald Trump, the Republicans for being "unaltered by history"

Bruce Springsteen criticized Donald Trump and the Republicans for being "unchanged by history" in the wake of the cultural movement brought about by the death of George Floyd.

Springsteen, who has expressed disgust at the Trump administration in the past, spoke in a lengthy interview with The Atlantic about how his music, including songs like "American Skin" and "My Hometown," has lyrics that are culturally relevant to The Movement ongoing against systemic racism and police brutality.

When the artist was asked if he is optimistic or pessimistic about the direction the country is taking, he took the opportunity to criticize Trump and the Republican Party for, as he sees it, hindering any type of reform.

LAW FIRM HACKERS PLAN TO LAUNCH BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, DIDDY, U2 TRADE OFFERS ON DARK WEB

"I think our current president is a threat to our democracy," Springsteen began the interview. “It just makes any kind of reform that much more difficult. I don't know if our democracy could withstand another four years of its custody. "

However, he noted that he sees reasons to be optimistic, including seeing the progress activists have made in recent weeks, as well as what the situation has done for some of Trump's poll numbers.

"Also, our president's numbers seem to be falling down the basement. That's a good sign. I think we've finally reached a presidential turning point with that Lafayette Square walk, which was so outrageously anti-American, so totally dumb and so stupid, and so anti-free speech. And we have a video that will last forever, "Springsteen said.

The musician was referring to a recent visit that Trump made to the Episcopal Church of San Juan, near the White House, after the nights of protests in Washington DC. a photo while holding a Bible. Trump has faced harsh criticism over the visit of both public and military figures, such as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley.

Springsteen continued: “I have a feeling of optimism about the upcoming elections. I think it is all these children on the street who inspire the most hope in me. And the fact that these are manifestations that are happening all over the world. I think it is a movement that is ultimately going to be more than police violence, and George Floyd, rest in peace. "

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN HITS AGAIN IN TRUMP, SAYS IT DOESN'T "TAKE OUT" WHAT IT MEANS TO BE AN AMERICAN

Later in the interview, the "Born to Run" singer made another reference to the St. John photo shoot, this time in a broader critique of Republicans, arguing that they have apparently rejected diversity within the party.

"You could be very pessimistic. But on the other hand, I had a fun experience. When I saw the president go to San Juan and pose with his Bible and his completely white false contingent, it didn't seem real. Because it was not real. That is not America today. That culture, which keeps blacks invisible, is gone, "he said. "At the present time, if black people are not visible, that is not acceptable. And I think that is a sign of progress."

He added: “When you see the Democratic side of the House filled with brown and black people, straight people, and gay people, and then you look at Republicans, who seem to have been unchanged by history at this time? They look ridiculous. And despite their current power, they seem like a failed party. "

In addition to criticizing Trump for his handling of the continuing protests against police brutality and systemic racism, the acclaimed musician also criticized him for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, he issued a harsh reprimand from Trump during his SiriusXM show "From My Home to Yours" in which he explained that he originally planned to dedicate the episode of the biweekly show to songs that celebrate the summer. However, he said that the increasing number of deaths caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the administration's handling by him, made him rethink that decision.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"With more than 100,000 Americans dying in the past few months and the shameless and empty response from our leaders, I just got mad," he says in the clip. shared on Twitter. "Those lives deserve better than just being awkward statistics for our president's reelection efforts. It is a national disgrace."