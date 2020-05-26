Bruce Willis plays a bloody op game in Survive The Night Clip

Home invasion thrillers form a sub-genre that, like zombie movies, will never go out of style, and the latest addition to them is Survive the night, who just released a bloody and intense clip.

Most of the film takes place in the remote and isolated house of Rich, a trauma doctor who is sued for negligence and considers settling down without a fight, whose home is overrun by a pair of murderous brothers and armed robbers named Jamie and Mathias. , the latter of whom has been mortally wounded in a shooting at a service station caused by the psychopathy of the former. To repel the invaders, Rich must team up with his estranged father Frank, a retired sheriff, in hopes of surviving the raid.

The clip in question, which can be seen above, shows an intense moment at the beginning of the test (and went on to the initial moments of the film), where the reason for the choice of the criminals' house is clarified: Rich must perform an emergency (and probably incredibly unhygienic surgery) in Mathias to remove a bullet lodged in his body and make him bleed to death, in order to save the lives of his wife and daughter, who are hostages and will be killed if the criminal dies.

It is not too much to suppose that, even if everything they demand is accepted, the brothers do not intend to let the family live after their terrible experience, so a fight against the invaders will be required if they want to arrive at dawn with lifetime. Hence the title of the film, which will likely lead to a series of shifting power games where the lives of people who care about both sides will be put in jeopardy.

Survive the night It contains many standard fees, but its promise not to shy away from blood and violence sets it apart from PG-13 variants on similar premises, and this clip certainly illustrates what to expect from it.