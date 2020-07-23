Bruno D, former Nazi SS concentration camp guard, convicted in Germany

The 93-year-old man, identified as Bruno D, was charged with 5,230 accessory murder charges during his time as an SS guard at the Stutthof concentration camp from 1944 to 1945.
He was found guilty by the Hamburg juvenile court for aiding and abetting the murder of at least 5,232 people. He faced a juvenile court because he was 17 years old when he served at Stutthof.
The defendant had previously admitted that he was a guard at the camp, but told the court at the beginning of his trial that he had no other option at the time. He grew up in a town in Danzig, which is now the Polish city of Gdansk.
More than 40 co-plaintiffs from France, Israel, Poland and the United States testified against the former SS guard during the trial, which began in October.
Concluding just over 75 years after World War II ended in Europe, it will be one of the last tests of a former Nazi.
Around 65,000 people are estimated to have been killed during the Holocaust in the Stutthof concentration camp near the Polish city now called Gdansk.
Prisoners at Stutthof were shot in the neck, poisoned with Zyklon B gas, and denied food and medicine, according to court documents.
The verdict has been seen as "symbolic justice" for the camp's victims, Ben Cohen, whose grandmother Judy Meisel was imprisoned in the camp and a co-plaintiff in the trial, she told CNN in a statement.
"On behalf of my grandmother and our family, this verdict sends a powerful message that a guard at any camp cannot deny responsibility for what happened," Cohen wrote. Her grandmother's mother, Mina Beker, was killed in the camp. Meisel and her sister survived and escaped to Denmark.
"Unfortunately, most of the perpetrators of the Holocaust were never prosecuted, so we are left with something that feels like symbolic justice today, rather than true justice," he said.
"The most important thing for us is that these horrible things should never happen again and that the world can be educated about the ability of apparently normal people to be part of the most horrible evil."
This comes after a 95-year-old man, accused of being a guard in the same field as Bruno D, was charged on July 14 with war crimes during the Holocaust, the Wuppertal District Court, Germany, announced the last week.
German prosecutors are investigating 14 other cases related to the Buchenwald, Sachsenhausen, Mauthausen and Stutthof concentration camps, according to the Nazi Central Crime Investigation Office.
First established by the Nazis in 1939, Stutthof went on to house a total of 115,000 prisoners, more than half of whom died there. Around 22,000 were transferred from Stutthof to other Nazi camps.
Approximately 6 million Jews are believed to have died in Nazi concentration camps during World War II. Hundreds of thousands of Roma and people with mental or physical disabilities also died.