Bruno D, former Nazi SS concentration camp guard, convicted in Germany





The 93-year-old man, identified as Bruno D, was charged with 5,230 accessory murder charges during his time as an SS guard at the Stutthof concentration camp from 1944 to 1945.

He was found guilty by the Hamburg juvenile court for aiding and abetting the murder of at least 5,232 people. He faced a juvenile court because he was 17 years old when he served at Stutthof.

The defendant had previously admitted that he was a guard at the camp, but told the court at the beginning of his trial that he had no other option at the time. He grew up in a town in Danzig, which is now the Polish city of Gdansk.

More than 40 co-plaintiffs from France, Israel, Poland and the United States testified against the former SS guard during the trial, which began in October.