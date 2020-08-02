Brutal stretch of the Mets that allows fans to worry, and rage, again

We hint at normality when games simply happen again, as they have for baseball (at least for the time being), as they have now for basketball and hockey. However, the truth is that we have divorced ourselves from the normal for so long that it is difficult to define it further.

Although, as sports fans, we know it when we feel it.

And in the past few days, thanks to a three-game losing streak that brought in Saturday that had attacked all sorts of sensibilities and sensibilities from their fans, the Mets may have welcomed everyone to what's really normal, at least in the sport.

It's about worrying enough to get mad again.

It's about caring enough to smoke again.

It's about worrying enough about losing sleep again. And at least judging from my inbox and some text threads I keep with friends of mine who are Mets fans … well, things seem so normal now that it's almost hard to remember when they were abnormal.

I always come back on the afternoon of September 23, 2001. Two days earlier, Mike Piazza had hit one of the most glorious home runs of all. Liza has made her way through "New York, New York." There were tears and cheers and a wonderful wellness offer at Shea Stadium. Sports returned to New York after the dire circumstances of September 11. They did not solve anything, but offered an ointment.

But it wasn't until Sunday that things started to feel real again. That day, the Mets were one stroke away from sweeping the Braves and advancing to 2 ¹ / ₂ games from first place, after being buried less than a month earlier. Friday at Shea was amazing, but Sunday was a party. At Foxborough, the Jets were hitting the Patriots (who needed to turn to a QB named Brady when Mo Lewis nearly killed Drew Bledsoe). In Kansas City, the Giants beat the Chiefs. In Baltimore, the Yankees beat the Orioles. One more blow by Armando Benítez and it would really be a kind of triumphant day for New York …

Benítez breathed salvation. The Mets lost in extras. And the most glorious sound accompanied Benítez back to the refuge that day: Boos. Long boos, sustained, angry, furious. Just a week before, it seemed impossible to worry about something as trivial as a baseball game again. And good …. It turned out that we were wrong.

Nineteen years later, we have the Mets, once again, to remind us, while baseball lasts, anyway, that care is an essential part of our normalcy, just like sports pain. Twitter on Friday night, when the Mets blew tracks 8-2 and 10-5 and lost in Atlanta 11-10, was the equivalent of an unlimited therapy session.

This came immediately after a pair of losses to the Red Sox in which the Mets had ample opportunity to bounce back late both nights, but were never able to achieve great success. I realized how quickly normalcy resumed when I sent what I thought was a harmless Tweet about Michael Conforto (who attacked in both places in both nights) and the Mets patiently waiting for him to "solve everything."

Now, at this point, you should be smart enough to know that summarizing a thought in a tweet is a dangerous game. What I really meant was that there were some who had projected that Conforto should be a perennial MVP and a batting champion contender by now; I confess to being one of those. The truth is that he is not either; Another truth is that he still makes a good ball player. However, I didn't think much about it. Do these baseball minutiae really irritate people in this strange year?

Actually, yes: both sides. The debate lasted a full day. Great stitches were made on both sides. For the most part, however, they were passionate debates. Discussing Michael Conforto was important to many people. It was honestly refreshing, even listening to people who think I'm an idiot.

It felt, in one word: normal.

I guess the aftermath of Saturday's first NHL playoff games will generate similar sentiments for fans of the Islanders and the Rangers. I suspect Yankees fans will suffer and bleed for each of the six losses they will accumulate over the 60 game schedule, if they hit 60. Mets fans may tell you: an absence from sports might have been difficult to bear. But it never kept you awake at night.

Vac Whacks

If you're friends with this column, chances are you're friends with Ricky Cobb, whose Twitter account @ Super70sSports is one of my best things available on the internet. You may also know that account was horribly hacked this week, and so like many people who can alert @jack and @TwitterSupport, hopefully you can get that feed and get back to work soon. We need more laughter these days, not less.

Speaking of laughter … Did anyone else appreciate the deep commitment to social estrangement that the Nets and Magic showed in that weightlifting on Friday afternoon?

Hockey in August? Sounds like a sequel to Pete Hamill's great novel "Snow in August". But sign me up, in full.

There is no sadder sight in sports than the almost apologetic look that Jacob deGrom has on his face every time he has the temerity to allow a career.

Whack Back at Vac

Vic Copello: Do you think James Dolan will have the cardboard cutout or Charles Oakley's digital replica of the Garden removed if he somehow manages to get it out of security in the Garden for a Knicks home game next season?

Holidays: I think we've identified our first major Knicks story of the 2020-21 season.

Alan Hirschberg: The Baltimore Orioles should be renamed the Washington Generals.

Holidays: The Yankees should start practicing in the infield at Camden Yards for "Sweet Georgia Brown."

@CouchPotatoCop: As for the 72 Tigers (86-70) who beat the Red Sox (85-70): I always wondered why that result was allowed to stay, with no mechanism for the Sox to tie for the Division. It looks awkward, at least. Now with sports talks and social media, there is no way that fans / media will accept it.

@MikeVacc: The only argument for Major League Baseball in '72 was that he made it clear after the strike was resolved that this was going to be the case, and that these kinds of things could happen. And of course yes.

James Format: I really like Tom Thibodeau, looks like what the Knicks need. Add a couple of good pieces to this strong young group we have and I am excited. I just hope they give you the time and the players? Dolan is my only concern.

Holidays: According to the Elias Sports Bureau, 99.3 percent of all Knicks matches contain one of those sentences.