Bryan Callen on hiatus from podcast after denying sexual assault allegations

Bryan Callen was bowed over his denial of the sexual assault and misconduct allegations.

The 53-year-old "Goldbergs" actor posted a passionate video on Instagram on Sunday to once again vehemently deny the allegations made by four women in the Los Angeles Times and announce that he is "obviously" taking a leave of absence from his podcast, "The Fighter". and the Kid ", which is co-organized by former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub.

"I never thought in a million years that I'd be sitting here defending myself for something I didn't do 21 years ago," Callen said, referring to Katherine Fiore Tigerman's accusation that he raped her at home. “I absolutely and absolutely deny all the charges against me.

“I wanted you to see me say that. I didn't want to post any outdated statements, "he continued." I wanted you to hear that come out of my mouth. "

Callen said he had been receiving advice to issue a statement and then "disappear" or "stay still," but insisted he will not.

"They characterized me as someone no one, no one who knows me, nor my friends, nor my family, nor my admirers, I would never recognize," he said later, "and that is because that is not who I am." That is not something I could do, those are not things I would do. This is not how I lived my life. ”

The actor and comedian argued that his video was not an attack on the #MeToo movement. However, he pointed to the fact that "social networks and the press, by themselves, can act as judge, jury and executioner" without granting the person due process.