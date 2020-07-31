Bryan Cranston says he had Covid-19, shares video of himself donating plasma





The actor, famous for playing the chemistry professor-turned-crystal methamphetamine drug dealer Walter White, visited Instagram to share the news that he had been "one of the lucky ones" to survive the virus.

"Hi. You probably feel a little tied up now, restricting your mobility and like me, you're tired of this!" he wrote. "Well, I just want to encourage you to have a little more patience. I was quite strict in adhering to the protocols and still … contracted the virus. Yes. It sounds discouraging now that more than 150,000 Americans are dead from it." . I was one of the lucky ones.

"Mild symptoms. I count my blessings and urge you to keep wearing the damn mask, wash your hands, and stay socially distant. We can prevail, but ONLY if we follow the rules together. Be fine, stay well. BC"

Cranston also shared a video of himself at the UCLA Donation Center, where he had gone to donate plasma. Scientists say that people who test positive for the virus may have antibodies in their plasma that may help other coronavirus patients.