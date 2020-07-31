Bryan Cranston says he had Covid-19, shares video of himself donating plasma

The actor, famous for playing the chemistry professor-turned-crystal methamphetamine drug dealer Walter White, visited Instagram to share the news that he had been "one of the lucky ones" to survive the virus.
"Hi. You probably feel a little tied up now, restricting your mobility and like me, you're tired of this!" he wrote. "Well, I just want to encourage you to have a little more patience. I was quite strict in adhering to the protocols and still … contracted the virus. Yes. It sounds discouraging now that more than 150,000 Americans are dead from it." . I was one of the lucky ones.
"Mild symptoms. I count my blessings and urge you to keep wearing the damn mask, wash your hands, and stay socially distant. We can prevail, but ONLY if we follow the rules together. Be fine, stay well. BC"
The center's website says: "You may have antibodies in your plasma that attack the virus. Your donated plasma could be used for compassionate treatment or as part of a scientific trial to definitively determine if this treatment works. It can also be used to support Research efforts like testing to verify immunity to the virus. "
Donors must have tested positive for the condition or the presence of antibodies, and must make a full recovery: The website says the center only accepts donations "after it has been completely symptom-free for at least 14 days."
On a teletype tape in the video, Cranston said, "I was sick with covid from the start. My symptoms were a slight headache, chest tightness, and I lost all taste and smell!"
The footage, which has been viewed nearly 270,000 times, shows Cranston before he enters the facility, as he is prepared in advance and during the process.
Introducing the health worker taking the donation as Ron, he laughs and says, "I noticed that Ron was a little nervous arriving this morning, a little shaky. How's his goal going, Ron?"
Ron explains the process, saying that blood is drawn and then separated by a centrifuge. Plasma is removed and harvested, then platelets and red blood cells are returned to the donor.
In a text posted on the video, Cranston writes, "The whole process took about an hour, thank goodness for the old movies."
Viewers can see that the actor had been watching "A Face in the Crowd", a 1957 drama starring Andy Griffith.
When shown the bags of collected plasma, Cranston says, "Beautiful … liquid gold."
Finally, he signs on the ticker tape: "Today they collected 840 ml! I will make sure to go back and give more."
He then asks, "Have you had Covid-19? This is something you could do," before adding a link to your post.