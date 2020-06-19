Bryce Dallas Howard says he would not take the role of & # 39; Aid & # 39; if the movie were made today

Bryce Dallas Howard has a new perspective on one of his past projects.

Earlier this month, the actress, 39, visited Instagram to encourage her followers to watch movies made by black filmmakers like "Selma" and "Just Mercy."

In the post legend, he thanked his fans for the support his 2011 movie "The Help" received since it came to Netflix.

"That said, 'The Help' is a fictional story told through the perspective of a white character and was created by predominantly white storytellers," he said. "We can all go further."

"The Help" was written and directed by Tate Taylor, a white man, and follows a young white woman who works to write a book of stories about black maids employed by white families. The book the film was based on was written by Kathryn Stockett, also a white woman.

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Howard was asked if he would agree to star in "The Help" if it were done today.

"No. But what I will say is: what I have seen is that people have the courage to say that. & # 39; With all due respect, I love this project, I don't think it could be the filmmaker & # 39; & # 39 ;, he admitted. "That's a really powerful thing to say. It is an important stance to accommodate true authentic storytellers. "

As for why he encouraged fans to walk away from his own movie, Howard said he did it simply because he felt it was important to share his thoughts.

"In this transformation that is taking place, there is a new freedom of expression. I see from others, and I feel from myself, that it is less about worrying about offending people and looking inside and saying: Why What? What am I really afraid of ?, and what is that that reinforces? & # 39; ", said the actress. "And then I published it and didn't look back."

Viola Davis, who also starred in the film, also expressed dissatisfaction with the prominent voices in the film.

"I felt that at the end of the day the voices of the maids were not heard. I know [my character] Aibileen. I know Minny [Octavia Spencer's character]. They are my grandmother. They are my mother," she said. Davis, 54, formerly of the New York Times. "And I know if you make a movie that the whole premise is based on, I want to know how it feels to work for whites and raise children in 1963, I want to know how you really feel about it. I never heard that in the course of the film "