Bryce Dallas Howard shares the advice that father Ron Howard gave him while making the documentary & # 39; Dads & # 39;

Even Bryce Dallas Howard turns to his father for advice.

The 39-year-old actress recently made her film directorial debut with the Apple TV + documentary "Dads," focusing on modern parenthood, which includes a glimpse into her own life with her father, Ron Howard.

Howard spoke to Fox News about how the film came about and remembered his father, an Oscar-winning director, offering him some advice.

"I was open to sharing a more personal side with our family from day one because my grandfather had passed away and much of his legacy was who he was as a father, grandfather, and great-grandfather," recalled Howard. noting that he found images he had previously filmed.

"My dad said, 'No. No, no, no, no, no, no, no. Nobody wants to see the movie that says Bryce' I love my dad '." remembered what his father said. "I heard it, but while filming, he kept saying that we need a father who is waiting. We need to see a father go through that transformation, going from not having a son to having a son."

Fortunately for Howard, someone close and dear to her was a future father: her brother.

"When I found out that my brother was going to have a baby with his wife, I thought, 'Would you be in my documentary?' And they kindly said yes," said the Jurassic World star. "It just made sense at the time [to include Ron], at least, to contextualize my brother's story to include my grandfather and finally my father."

Bryce went on to say that he was inspired to make the film as a "product of generations of super devoted, committed and current parents."

To make the film, Howard said he turned to stand-up comedians, whom he called "our modern philosophers," and bloggers to celebrate "the modern father."

"Dads" is available to stream on Apple TV +.

