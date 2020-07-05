Bryson DeChambeau confronts cameraman after frustrating hole

Bryson DeChambeau, who was among the leaders at the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2020 in Detroit, was upset with a cameraman who was filming him while expressing his frustrations on the course.

DeChambeau on Saturday finished at the top of the leaderboard, but expressed his frustration with the cameraman who was filming him and was unhappy about a shot on the seventh hole.

DeChambeau argued that golfers' worst moments put their brand at risk.

“As much as we are acting, I think we need to also have our moments of privacy when things don't go our way. I mean, we're in the limelight, but if someone else is in the limelight, they wouldn't want that either, ”he said, according to the GOLF Channel. "I feel like when you're filming someone and you catch Tiger (Woods) at a bad time, you show him that he accidentally does something, or someone else, they just get frustrated because they really care about the game." It could really hurt them if they catch you at a potentially vulnerable time.

"We don't want to say anything with that, we only care a lot about the game. For that to damage our brand in that way, that's not good in the way we act because if you really know me in person, I'm not that bad, I don't I believe ".

He finished his round without spectators 16 under par after three rounds.