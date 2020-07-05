Bryson DeChambeau confronts cameraman after outbreak

Bryson DeChambeau has been one of the most popular stories in golf since his return, but he was not very happy with a cameraman on Saturday during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

DeChambeau, who has been racking up the Top 10 without a win recently, struggled early in his round and his temper beat him after he hit a lackluster shot of sand from a green bunker at No. 7.

The much-talked-about golfer shot his furious club into the sand on the way to a ghost in the hole. Although DeChambeau called his reaction to the shot "dumb," he was upset that the cameraman followed close behind after the blast as he approached the putting green and marked his ball.

“He was literally watching me the whole way after leaving the bunker, walking next to the green. And I was like, "Sir, what is the need to see me that long?" DeChambeau told the Golf Channel. "I mean, I understand that it's your job to videotape me, but at the same point, I think we should start protecting our players here compared to showing potential vulnerability and damaging someone's image." I just don't think it's necessarily the right thing to do. "

Despite the antics, DeChambeau shot a 5-under 67 in the third round and is 16-under. He is tied for second with Ryan Armor and is three shots behind Matthew Wolff, who shot a third-round 64.

After completing the hole, DeChambeau was shown talking to the cameraman after the blast. DeChambeau, who is the world's 10th player, said the PGA Tour has to do a better job of protecting its players.

"As much as we are acting, I think we need to also have our moments of privacy when things don't go our way," said DeChambeau. "I mean, we're in the spotlight, but if someone else is in the spotlight, they wouldn't want that either."

"I feel like when you're filming someone and you catch Tiger (Woods) at a bad time, you show him that he accidentally does something, or someone else, they just get frustrated because they really care about the game." It could really hurt them if they catch you at a potentially vulnerable time.

"We don't want to say anything with that, we only care a lot about the game. For that to damage our brand in that way, that's not good in the way we act because if you really know me in person, I'm not that bad, I don't I believe ".