Bryson DeChambeau falls apart at the Charles Schwab Challenge

FORT WORTH, Texas – Bryson DeChambeau didn't win the Charles Schwab Challenge on Sunday, but he was one of the stars of this week's show at Colonial with his energetic new look.

He finished week 14 under par after shooting a final round 66, but finished an off-play shot between Daniel Berger and Collin Morikawa, won by Berger.

However, DeChambeau is leaving this week feeling encouraged by his progress and his new volume and strength.

"I'm excited about the path I'm on," said DeChambeau. "I just didn't do the job again. My time is coming."

DeChambeau, who used COVID-19's three-month break to help add about 25 pounds of muscle, was in a position to win, tied for the lead at low 15 while playing the 17th hole.

But No. 17 proved to be his downfall when he made bogeys after misjudging his approach shot, which went over the green.

"Unfortunately [I] picked up the 17th, caught a jumper from the first cut and didn't expect that and flew too far, then a small chip shot dampened it, it just didn't go very well," he said. said. "I hit a good putt and hardly lost it."

As much as DeChambeau lost the tournament on the 17th, he lamented the par-70 he posted in Saturday's third round as his downfall.

"Yesterday should never have happened," he said of Saturday. "If I do putts as I should. … If I had played well enough, I would have won a lot this week. "

DeChambeau led the field in an average driving distance of 301.7 yards, but that's misleading because Colonial is not a great bomber field. In the pilot's holes, he averaged about 340 yards.

"I was probably flying it 295 to 300 [yards before his physical change] and now I'm flying it over 325, 330 very easily [on average]," he said.

Known for his brain and scientific approach to the game, DeChambeau, who said his shirt size has gone from being large to XL, was asked if his hat size has changed with his new regimen.

"No, the size of my hat did not change," he said. "There aren't a lot of muscles here that I can train around the brain. That stayed pretty much the same."

However, that's the only thing that hasn't changed with DeChambeau.