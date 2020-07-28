Bryson DeChambeau: Is the American golfer irreversibly changing golf?

"What Bryson did was amazing," he said. "You should be applauded for that. You have obviously seen where you can improve and the distance is obviously a huge force and you are sure you have maximized it."
"His body transformation is amazing and he paid off very quickly. In the past few weeks, he and Webb Simpson have been the two most consistent players, Bryson obviously won last week [in Detroit], and to keep the feeling on his el short game and its game when you've accumulated all the pounds and obviously gaining weight is a phenomenal effort. "
These days, at golf media conferences, golfers are invariably asked about DeChambeau.
"That's the hardest thing to do. The more you hit it, the more the tangent will twist, the more along this line."
Meanwhile, fellow tour pro Tony Finau says he was "inspired" by DeChambeau and "made him think."
"Every time I feel a little uncomfortable, I just swing it harder, and luckily the way my golf swing is, the forces aligned much better for me. But no, I didn't think it was going to come that fast." .
While Westwood praised DeChambeau for "physically improving himself," the British golfer said he thought the team played an important role: "Drivers and golf balls have gone further and straighter in recent years; this has not happened in the last few years years.
"We've been having this conversation for years. I don't know what the answer is. As long as you hit it a lot, you should get the benefit if you hit it straight. If you hit it a long way and it goes offline and you don't get penalized, there is when golf has a problem. "
Others are not so happy with the way that DeChambeau and the massive units are changing golf.
"Bryson had 10 holes that he was less than 100 yards from the green for his approach. And if he includes all four par-threes, that means there were only four holes that Bryson was more than 100 yards away from for his approach".
"The game has changed dramatically. Now it's brute force and a wedge of sand."
Montgomerie said he also supported Jack Nicklaus' idea of a tournament ball that only reaches "80-85%".
People may not like it, but DeChambeau is not breaking any rules, and it is certainly not the first time that an athlete does something that others disagree about to gain an advantage.
That is simply the nature of competitive sport.
Not bulletproof yet
The February report also said that "increasing hitting distance may begin to undermine the fundamental principle that the challenge of golf is the need to demonstrate a wide range of skills to succeed."
But DeChambeau has also shown that the long-range approach is not foolproof.
The incident also raised questions about DeChambeau's temperament.
A wandering impulse forced a fall. The California native opted for a rough 3 wood and skewed the shot to the right out of bounds. The next hit produced a similar result, but further to the right.
He added: "From my point of view, that would technically still be."
It remains to be seen whether Dechambeau's new power game, which will compete in the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational this week, will force golf to fundamentally change or force its fellow competitors to fundamentally change its games as well.