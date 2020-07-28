Bryson DeChambeau: Is the American golfer irreversibly changing golf?

When golf resumed in early June, DeChambeau emerged with an additional 40 pounds of muscle and started running with his powerful new physique.

In the five tournaments he has played since his restart, he has placed third tied, eighth tied, sixth tied, and first before falling to the ground when he failed to make the cut at the Memorial Tournament.

However, DeChambeau has caused quite a stir in that time due to the great distance he is now driving the ball from the tee. According to PGA statistics, the 26-year-old American golfer is hitting the ball two yards more than Cameron Champ and 12 yards more than Sam Burns, who is 10th.

For his victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, DeChambeau averaged 350.6 yards per unit. This is the longest average driving distance measured for a winning player in PGA Tour history.

Earlier this month, former World No. 1 Lee Westwood described DeChambeau as "amazing" to CNN's Amanda Davies on Instagram Live.

"What Bryson did was amazing," he said. "You should be applauded for that. You have obviously seen where you can improve and the distance is obviously a huge force and you are sure you have maximized it."

"His body transformation is amazing and he paid off very quickly. In the past few weeks, he and Webb Simpson have been the two most consistent players, Bryson obviously won last week [in Detroit], and to keep the feeling on his el short game and its game when you've accumulated all the pounds and obviously gaining weight is a phenomenal effort. "

These days, at golf media conferences, golfers are invariably asked about DeChambeau.

"It's hitting him even more, but let's look at the fact that he's hitting him as straight as he is," said Tiger Woods.

"That's the hardest thing to do. The more you hit it, the more the tangent will twist, the more along this line."

Charley Hoffman recently told GOLF's Subpar podcast that DeChambeau's development shows that "the best athletes in the world are starting to play golf now. That's why it goes further."

Meanwhile, fellow tour pro Tony Finau says he was "inspired" by DeChambeau and "made him think."

DeChambeau himself said the following about his swing and how straight the ball hits: "I have found some methods in the golf swing that allowed me to hit it a little straighter than I thought it could. Consequently, I feel that the more I sway, sometimes straighter it becomes, and that has been a great benefit.

"Every time I feel a little uncomfortable, I just swing it harder, and luckily the way my golf swing is, the forces aligned much better for me. But no, I didn't think it was going to come that fast." .

Fork

While Westwood praised DeChambeau for "physically improving himself," the British golfer said he thought the team played an important role: "Drivers and golf balls have gone further and straighter in recent years; this has not happened in the last few years years.

"We've been having this conversation for years. I don't know what the answer is. As long as you hit it a lot, you should get the benefit if you hit it straight. If you hit it a long way and it goes offline and you don't get penalized, there is when golf has a problem. "

Others are not so happy with the way that DeChambeau and the massive units are changing golf.

After the Charles Schwab Challenge in early June, former Tour pro Colin Montgomerie told the BBC that "the time has come" for officials to introduce a "professional tournament ball" to curb DeChambeau and others for a long time.

"Bryson had 10 holes that he was less than 100 yards from the green for his approach. And if he includes all four par-threes, that means there were only four holes that Bryson was more than 100 yards away from for his approach".

"The game has changed dramatically. Now it's brute force and a wedge of sand."

The USGA and R&A released a report in February that the increased distances players were reaching was "detrimental to the long-term future of the game."

Montgomerie said he also supported Jack Nicklaus' idea of ​​a tournament ball that only reaches "80-85%".

People may not like it, but DeChambeau is not breaking any rules, and it is certainly not the first time that an athlete does something that others disagree about to gain an advantage.

That is simply the nature of competitive sport.

Not bulletproof yet

The February report also said that "increasing hitting distance may begin to undermine the fundamental principle that the challenge of golf is the need to demonstrate a wide range of skills to succeed."

But DeChambeau has also shown that the long-range approach is not foolproof.

Two weeks after that victory in Detroit, the 26-year-old missed the cut at the Memorial Tournament after posting a five-hitting five-shot bogey in his second round.

The incident also raised questions about DeChambeau's temperament.

A wandering impulse forced a fall. The California native opted for a rough 3 wood and skewed the shot to the right out of bounds. The next hit produced a similar result, but further to the right.

The ball was found to rest against a metal fence and before he could deliver his eighth stroke, the ball, according to two officials, was also out of bounds. The second officer was required after DeChambeau dismissed the first ruling as "trash."

He added: "From my point of view, that would technically still be."

Dismissing officials and favoring their own opinion are some of the reasons some consider the eight-time tournament winner arrogant.

During his Detroit victory, DeChambeau also chastised a cameraman for following him too closely, which he considered "hurting [his] image."

Two weeks later, at the Memorial Tournament, DeChambeau's caddy, Tim Tucker, was quick to stop a cameraman from filming his boss's collapse at hole 15.

He later turned down two requests for media interviews after he failed to make the cut.

It remains to be seen whether Dechambeau's new power game, which will compete in the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational this week, will force golf to fundamentally change or force its fellow competitors to fundamentally change its games as well.

Reigning WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational champion Brooks Koepka heads to the weekend with his own simple answer: "I don't need to keep up with anyone. I'm fine."