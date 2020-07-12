Bryson DeChambeau reinforced could change golf like Tiger Woods once did

Do you remember Tiger Woods?

Do you remember how the game changed, how it was longer and stronger than everyone else, and how it left other competitors not only in its wake but also amazed?

Remember how Tiger's teammates rushed to copy what he was doing, that he worked like a demon and became more fit than anyone else in a sport, which in the past was dominated by boys with a robust physique who drank alcohol, They smoked cigarettes and rarely activated the alarm. clocks to wake up early in the morning?

The imitation generation Woods spawned has produced the best young players in the game for the past decade, and they're all in good physical shape and just as committed to their personal trainers as they are to the driving range.

Now comes Bryson DeChambeau, a quirky 26-year-old Californian who appears to be about to change the course of the game in a similar way to what Woods once did.

All the rage

In the same way that reporters asked Woods' teammates about him more than they were asked about them, DeChambeau's teammates were asked about DeChambeau: his 25 pounds of added muscle, faster speed. swing and ball, and his sudden Paul Bunyan length from the tee.

Before the COVID-19 crisis closed the PGA Tour for more than three months in March, mad analytical scientist DeChambeau had already been in the lab quietly working on his transformation.

This is what he told reporters on October 6 in Las Vegas: "I will come back next year and look like a different person. You will see some pretty big changes to my body, which will be a good thing. (I'm going) I'm going to get there a lot further away ".

It was after the pandemic hiatus that the results of DeChambeau's work showed in such a dramatic way, that it was as if Godzilla had joined the PGA Tour.

First came her tie for third at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Colonial in the first PGA Tour tournament after 91 days of inactivity. Then came a draw for the eighth at the RBC Championship at Hilton Head. Then a tie for sixth place in the Travelers Championship.

He was 46 under par in those first three events, then DeChambeau won last week's Rocket Mortgage with 23 under par, ranking first in the tournament in the standings with the best numbers of his career and leading in the average driving distance. in a 350 from another world. yards

Suddenly everyone wants to be like Bryson now.

"Everyone in golf is talking about Bryson," Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee told The Post last week. “His colleagues don't stop talking about Bryson. They are asked about Bryson. Everyone in the game is obsessed with what Bryson is doing. He's turned golf into his ear, and he's great for golf. "

What Chamblee wants the world to know is this: DeChambeau's transformation is much deeper than the added volume you see on television.

"People who look at Bryson and think the reason he's hitting the ball 9 miles is because his body is going to miss the point," said Chamblee. "In 2017, his clubhead speed was 117 miles per hour. It was clocked at 137 miles per hour last week. I would say that about 5 miles per hour of that extra speed is due to the change in your body.

"His golf swing has changed. A lot of thought went into what Bryson did: a lot of work specifically with three or four different people. Chris Como (DeChambeau's swing coach) did his job to figure out how to create more speed. He went to two camps different speeds that I know of. He went to one taught by Lucas Wald, who teaches Eddie Fernandes, known as "Fast Eddie," the world's number 1 long driving contest (Masters Division).

"Then he went to another clinic called Mach3. He also learned from Kelvin Miyahira, a guru in Hawaii who everyone copied, and he learned from (acclaimed instructor George) Gankas. Chris took all of those things to improve speed and gave it to Bryson.

"If you look at his swing from 2017 to 2020, by the time he makes an impact in 2020 he still hasn't completed his backswing in 2017. Bryson has used himself as a guinea pig, with the beaker and Bunsen burner and left to work". & # 39; & # 39;

Of course, it is paying off. In a big way.

Trend marker

DeChambeau, when he started his career, thought he was setting a trend by using the same length axes on each of his irons. That has not taken. However, its newly discovered strength and duration may be a different story.

"I'm sure there will be people trying to do it," DeChambeau said recently. "As a result of what I've done, I think it will affect some people."

Matt Dobyns, a 42-year-old chief professional at the Fresh Meadow Club on Long Island who has played in numerous PGA Tour events, sees this DeChambeau reinvented as a trend that will be copied from the way players copied Woods.

"I find it hard to believe that good young players are not going to see their results, and the ability to play these golf courses in such a way as to give them so much of an advantage off the tee, and not try to duplicate that with their own games & # 39 ; & # 39 ;, Dobyns said. "It remains a lot to be seen in terms of evaluating what it does in the long term, but I think all signs point to it being very influential for good young players.

"I guess the mini-tours are full of guys who lift a lot of weight and do a lot of muscle isolation, muscle building and speed training."

Dobyns, who several years ago copied DeChambeau's use of the same length shafts on his irons, said he is impressed by the training path DeChambeau has taken.

"What fascinates me the most is that it has almost done the opposite of what conventional golf fitness says you should be doing," Dobyns said. “From what I understand, it appears that he is doing a lot of muscle isolation in the machines, without incorporating elements of balance. Those are all the things that the conventional world of golf-fitness says you shouldn't do.

"That part fascinates me: that it has done so many things that seem not to be the right thing to do." However, here it is with a ball speed of 200 miles per hour and hitting it in a straight line. It's wild. "

Dobyns said that around his club DeChambeau "dominates the conversation when it comes to professional golf," adding: "It's what everyone wants to talk about." I still haven't heard anyone talk about Tiger. Everyone talks about Bryson. So he must be doing something worth talking about. "

In his last seven events, the worst DeChambeau has finished is that eighth-place tie at Hilton Head. So in that span, he has six top-six results, including a win entering this week's Memorial at Muirfield Village, where he won in 2017.

"It's fun to watch," said Dobyns. "It's something different. That's what I love about golf. There is room for individual creativity. There is no standard on how to improve."

Mike Diffley, the professional veteran of the Pelham Country Club, does not subscribe to DeChambeau setting a trend and says he does not believe the swing is sustainable.

"Is it an outlier here?" Diffley asked. "I think so. I don't see a lot of people going to the extreme he has. He is a special player, a special talent with a special ability to score and play well under pressure. Can he make it a legendary career? I don't know. Will it last his body? Who the hell can swing so hard and not tear muscles? "

Mark McCormick, the chief professional at the Suburban Golf Club in New Jersey, said that while many of its members are fascinated by DeChambeau, they find it difficult to embrace him because he has gone to such lengths.

"Everyone talks about him," said McCormick. "People think he looks like a gorilla. They are in shock and amazement and cannot understand what he is doing. It looks like he's just a hit from pulling a muscle, getting a neck injury, or straining something. "

Bulk Up as Bryson

Tyler Hall, the director of instruction at the Upper Montclair Country Club in New Jersey, saw up close and personal what brute power can do at the PGA Tour level when he played in the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black, where Brooks Koepka bested the beast last year.

Hall is not only an excellent golf instructor, he also has his fitness trainer license and has always been a training dog. That only intensifies his appreciation for what DeChambeau is doing.

"Tiger was the guy who showed that athletes can play this game, that we can be strong and maintain flexibility," said Hall. "Now, as people are seeing what Bryson is doing, he will begin to see a trend in players who are not afraid to lift heavy weights and bulge and consume more calories. Strength is an advantage.

"I think you're going to see another fitness move. Tiger has already changed it, but I think it will change again. You can see it with Koepka now. He is a beast. My part thinks that Koepka was a motivating factor for Bryson to do what he did. He did. Just like he was bullied at school, he got bigger than the other kids. It's a fascinating story. "

DeChambeau, who recently revealed his diet, said he uses a "2 to 1 ratio of carbohydrates to protein" and preserves it throughout each day with everything he eats and drinks.

Her daily diet includes four eggs, five bacon strips, toast, and three "Protein Protein" breakfast shakes. While playing, he said he had two "GoMacro" bars, a peanut butter and jam sandwich, and a protein shake every six holes. After the round, add snacks and another protein shake. For dinner, he has steak and two more protein shakes.

To help increase volume, he's used Greg Roskopf's "Muscle Activation Techniques", a training method for adding muscle.

The next step for DeChambeau, who has six career victories, is to win a race. To date, he has yet to compete in a major race, with just two results in the top 25 in 13 professional starts.

"Once you get into the big leagues, as long as you have a clear mind, that's where you will see the fruits of your work," Hall predicted. "I see him fully competing in Winged Foot (at the US Open in September) and Harding Park (at the PGA Championship next month). I don't see how he is not a force in those events."

The numbers don't lie

DeChambeau was in the middle of an impressive career before making these drastic changes to his body and swing. That's reminiscent of Woods, who changed his swing despite reaching the pinnacle of the game.

"Imagine having a job that pays you millions of dollars a year and risks everything by rearranging the way you do everything," Chamblee said. "Most players who are having the kind of success Bryson was having would never risk drastically changing his body and dramatically changing his golf swing."

A look at the numbers tells you that DeChambeau has turned risk into reward. His average score in 2017 was 70.8. This year, it's 68.7. In 2017, he was ranked 45 on the PGA Tour in driving distance. It is currently number 1.

DeChambeau threw 22 runs of more than 340 yards en route to win the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and recorded the longest average driving distance ever (350.6) by a PGA Tour winner. Tiger Woods had the previous record of 341.5, which he achieved at the 2005 British Open.

Because DeChambeau was driving it so far, according to ShotLink, the tour's computer system, statistically it was the last on the field near the hole. Because his tee shots were so long, ShotLink counted them as approach shots. ShotLink considers all shots within 30 yards of the putting green as an approach shot.

Overall this season, his 323-yard average leads Cameron Champ, who is second at 322.6. Rory McIlroy is fifth with 313.8. Brooks Koepka is tied for 17th with an average of 308.8. And Dustin Johnson is 27th with an average of 306.3 yards.

"The whole world of golf is obsessed with it, for many different reasons," said Chamblee. "They think it will ruin the game or it will be great for the game." Look at the increase in offense in soccer and how it has triggered the ratings.

"If you're a traditionalist and you think (DeChambeau) is outdated on golf courses, I'm sure you're upset with that." But if you can sit back and celebrate the athleticism it takes to do this and get over the idea that the game has changed …

"Is basketball a worse game now because Steph Curry is lighting it from a 3 point range? Is soccer a worse game now because everyone is throwing the ball and there is hardly anyone running anymore? Maybe this will lead to the governing bodies kick the ball back. If they do, that's fine. Bryson will still hit him more than anyone. He's great for golf. "