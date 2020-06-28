Bryson DeChambeau's bid to dominate golf is simply compelling

CROMWELL, Conn. – If you wonder why I'm writing about Bryson DeChambeau again, I'll tell you why: because I can't take my eyes off of you.

This is not a crush. It is pure fascination. The guy has five hours of theater every time he tries it out.

With all due respect to Lee Majors, DeChambeau, 26, has become a modern "$ 6 million Man" (not including inflation).

His old self (which was pretty good considering his five wins on the 2017-19 PGA Tour) has been transformed into this bulky new self that looks like he can jump tall buildings in one jump. With his biceps sticking out of his sleeves, he's Popeye in a golf shirt.

The new DeChambeau, with its 25 pounds of added muscle, has yet to win. But it has been highlighted as one of the most entertaining stories in golf since the PGA Tour restarted its season three weeks ago at the Colonial Country Club.

DeChambeau, whose extra length from the tee made even Rory McIlroy, one of the longest hitters in the game, blush as he watched DeChambeau mail in the shooting tee at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

DeChambeau finished tied for third in Colonial. He then finished tied for eighth at RBC Heritage last week at Hilton Head.

Now, as the Travelers Championship enters its final round on Sunday at TPC River Highlands, DeChambeau is racing to win once again, having shot 5-for-65 in Saturday's third round to place at 13-under.

That has him five shots behind leader Brendon Todd, whose 9-under 61 on Saturday brought him to 18-under with a two-shot lead over Dustin Johnson.

DeChambeau is likely to take a career round to win on Sunday. So for the third week in a row, for all the progress he's made, DeChambeau is likely to come home without a trophy, the big check and FedExCup bonus points.

The previous two weeks, he let a round derail his change of victory. They were both Saturday 70s. Saturday surpassed that number by five shots, but he believed it should have been considerably less, just as he believed the previous two rounds should have been as well.

This is a central part of what draws you to DeChambeau – he wears his emotions so prominently on his sleeve that when a shot doesn't go exactly where his analytical brain was willing to go, he looks completely stunned.

DeChambeau, who has a cumulative 44 over the 11 rounds he has played since the restart of the PGA Tour, hopes every shot is perfect. And when it is not, his expression tells you that he believes he has been harmed.

"There were a lot of shots where I had these massive bridges and I don't understand a bit of it," DeChambeau said, sounding like a scientist who was left in the lab stumped by an experiment that went sideways. "They come at random. Those are things that have blown my mind, and that's golf. If I could figure that out, I'd be much closer to discovering the game. That will never happen. & # 39; & # 39;

That, of course, will not deter you in your quest for perfection.

"I'm just about to do something really fun," said DeChambeau, sounding excited by the thought.

"Fun" equals winning. But he insists that he is not obsessed with the result at the moment, but with his path.

"I'm not even worried about it," said DeChambeau. "That's one of those things that when everything lines up and comes into play, that will take care of itself." What I have to do is imagine that I like the casino and keep playing. "

However, there will come a time when not winning will wear down on DeChambeau's psyche. If that victory doesn't come on Sunday, how long until it does? And how long does DeChambeau remain safe and sound without his hard work being rewarded with a victory or three?

"I think I'm already feeling the rewards," he said. "I have over 33 shots won from the tee since February 10. That is pretty good. The iron play has been good, the placement has been decent. Cutting the greens is something I need to improve on. I don't feel it is. so bad, it's just not great. "

However, DeChambeau believes "great" is waiting for him at the next tee box.

"I've had the opportunity to shoot 63 every day here and I haven't," he said. "I think that's at stake (Sunday). And if I go out and birdie the first two holes and give myself a shot at (numbers) 3 and 4, it's 'Watch Out.'

A common analogy that DeChambeau has been using lately has been about "playing casino". When asked if he referred to himself as a player or the house, he said, "I'm definitely trying to be the house."

The house, of course, always wins.