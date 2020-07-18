Bryson DeChambeau's epic memorial collapse helped Tiger Woods

DUBLIN, Ohio – Bryson DeChambeau was the betting favorite to win the Memorial Tournament this week.

Now he goes home without a tee time for Saturday or Sunday at Muirfield Village Golf Club because he missed the cut on Friday thanks to an epic crisis on the 15th hole of par 5, where he took a 10.

DeChambeau's implosion actually played a big role in helping Tiger Woods and other players who had more than 3 pairs make the cut. If the cut was missing, it helped move the cut line from 2 to 3.

DeChambeau, who has been the subject of conversation on the PGA Tour for the past six weeks with his bulky physique and the gigantic units he's producing, was 1 above par on the 15th hole and walked up to the 16th par 6 with no chance of making cut 3 over par.

The impressive butchery started with a 279-yard tee shot at a water hazard on the left side of the street. He took a drop on the hard and hit his next shot out of bounds.

He then hit his next shot against a fence, where a PGA Tour official determined that the ball was out of bounds. DeChambeau protested and asked for a second opinion. Then, a second rules officer was brought in and he also ruled that he was off limits.

DeChambeau then hit his eighth shot to the green and threw two putts for 10.

After the round, he declined to comment with journalists or a PGA Tour media official.

The failed cut ended an impressive streak of success for DeChambeau, who had gone to his previous seven tournaments with no worse ending than a draw for the eighth. That included a victory at the Rocket Mortgage Championship two weeks ago.