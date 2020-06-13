Bryson DeChambeau's new physicist is paying off in Charles Schwab

FORT WORTH, Texas: There is a dominant force that seems poised to take over the PGA Tour and it's called Bryson DeChambeau.

He went from being a quirky golf nerd with progressive, albeit bizarre, ideas about building his golf clubs (all irons the same length) to the resident helmet of the PGA Tour, having gained about 20 pounds in muscle on the last year.

It's hard not to notice the change in DeChambeau's appearance, and it's impossible not to notice how he has suddenly become the sport's longest bomber from the tee.

DeChambeau is destroying some of the momentum of Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy, two of the best ball drivers in the game.

So it's no coincidence that DeChambeau, with the second straight 5-for-5 under par he shot on Friday, is within a shot of the leader in the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.

At the moment, the lead belongs to Harold Varner III, who has played wonderful golf en route to 11 under par for DeChambeau's under 10.

But those thunderous footsteps Varner no doubt hears behind him are the golf nerd.

"It was fun being able to bombard him and hit him on the street most of the time," said DeChambeau. “I felt like I had just picked up the golf course. It wasn't crazy, but when I needed to pair or do a crucial 10-footer, I did it when I needed to, and just kept the train running. "

Far behind Varner and DeChambeau, who is tied with Jordan Spieth for 10-under, are McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele for 9-under pair. Justin Thomas, Justin Rose, Branden Grace, Gary Woodland and Daniel Berger are all under the age of 8.

This should spawn some serious weekend fireworks, weeks before July 4th.

"The leaderboard is a who's who of golf right now (and) I'm happy to be in the mix," said McIlroy.

"I think the leaderboard speaks for itself," said Thomas. "I looked up at one point and noticed that there were a lot of big names there, some of the best players in the world. So I think that's a testament to a good course and a good setup. Hopefully we give them some fireworks this weekend for them to see at home. "

McIlroy, like Thomas and Morikawa, is playing Colonial for the first time.

"From observation from afar, this is a golf course that always allows the best players to come out on top," said McIlroy, "You have to be in full control of your game, hitting the fairways, the greens, converting some putts. " & # 39;

Interestingly, McIlroy helped control his game in the house he rents this week.

"Actually, the rental house we stayed in this week has a simulator in the basement, and I actually hit a few balls there (Thursday) at night, and that helped," McIlroy said. "It's hot in here; you don't want to take away too much energy. But the fact that where we stayed has a simulator and you can do a few shots (to get) some numbers … I just needed to dial them up a bit. I did that and it seemed to help this morning."

DeChambeau recognized what McIlroy said when he noted: "There are a lot of great players up there" on the leaderboard.

"I am expecting an incredible challenge this weekend," he said. "I've always liked this golf course, but for some reason I haven't played my best here. I'm looking to change that this week."

If he does, he will do so by dominating not only Colonial but the rest of the field with his new strength.