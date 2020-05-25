BSNL announces long-term Rs. 2,399 Prepaid plan with 600 days of validity, 250 minutes per day

BSNL has entered a Rs. 2,399 prepaid plan that comes with 600 days of validity from the activation date. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) made the announcement via their Chhattisgarh Twitter account. This plan comes with 250 free minutes of outgoing calls per day and seems to offer no data benefits. According to a report, this plan is available across India and brings free BSNL songs for the first 60 days from the activation date. The validity of this plan seems to be the main selling point, as there do not appear to be any other benefits for customers.

Details of the BSNL 2399 plan

According to him cheep by BSNL Chhattisgarh, by Rs. 2,399 you get a validity of 600 days making this one of the most valid plans. There is a 250 minute per day FUP limit for outgoing calls in India to any network. According to the tweet, you get 100 free SMS per day, but there is no data grouped together with the plan, so you will have to pay normal data rates or use an additional data package. There is a Rs. Plan 699, which is valid for 180 days instead of the normal 160 days, and has the same benefits of calls and SMS, along with 500 MB of free data per day.

BSNL 2399 Plan Data Benefits

As previously mentioned, there are no data benefits with Rs. 2,399 plan and according to the BSNL Teleservices report, each MB used will cost 25 paise. This means that customers will have to obtain additional and separate data recharges with this plan. Once the FUP limit for calls has been crossed, you must pay the normal rates of Rs. 1 per minute for local calls and Rs. 1.3 per minute for STD calls. Also, this plan is said to come with free BSNL Tunes (ringtone) for the first 60 days from activation, after which the charges are Rs. 42 per month. All other terms and conditions of this plan are based on the "per minute plan".