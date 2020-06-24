Bubba Wallace challenging, call rope & # 39; straight rope & # 39; after the FBI says no crime occurred

In all his years in auto racing, NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace said Tuesday night that he had never seen anything like what he described as a "slipknot" being used as a garage door handle. assigned last week. Talladega Speedway in Alabama.

"I've been running all my life," Wallace told CNN's Don Lemon. “We have run out of hundreds of garages that never had garage pulls like that. So the people who want to call it a garage pull and take all the videos and photos of the knots as evidence, go ahead, but because of the evidence that we have, and have, it's a direct noose. "

The FBI determined Tuesday that the rope had been hanging in the garage since last year and that it was not a hate crime against Wallace.

FBI: SUPPORT FOUND IN BUBBA WALLACE NASCAR GARAGE SINCE LAST YEAR

Wallace noted to Lemon that both the FBI and NASCAR have been knocking on the door to open a rope.

He said he had not seen the rope but had seen photos of it.

"It was not directed at me," added Wallace, "but it was a rope."

Ahead of the FBI findings, other NASCAR drivers took part in a show Monday in support of Wallace, a 26-year-old Alabama native who is the only full-time African-American driver on the NASCAR circuit.

Wallace told Lemon he learned of the rope's presence in his garage on Sunday when NASCAR President Steve Phelps told him about it.

"The expression on his face alerted me in a way that I will never forget," he said.

Wallace said he was frustrated that the incident questions his character.

"It doesn't matter if we provide evidence, photos," said the NASCAR driver. “It will always be touched up with Photoshop. I will always have enemies.

The FBI in a statement Tuesday said it "learned that garage number 4, where the rope was found, was assigned to Bubba Wallace last week. The investigation also revealed evidence, including an authentic video confirmed by NASCAR, that the rope found in garage number 4 was in that garage as early as October 2019.

"Although it is now known that the rope was in garage number 4 in 2019, no one could have known that Mr. Wallace would be assigned to garage number 4 last week," the office concluded.

"The FBI has completed its investigation at Talladega Superspeedway and determined that Bubba Wallace was not the target of a hate crime," NASCAR said in a statement after the findings. "The FBI report concludes, and photographic evidence confirms that the garage door was opened." a rope shaped like a knot had been placed there since last fall. "