Bubba Wallace did not suffer a hate crime. NASCAR still has a problem (opinion)

To start the race, a large crowd of all his opponents and his crews joined Bubba Wallace, the only full-time NASCAR black driver, as they pushed their car down the track in a show of solidarity. Someone, perhaps a connoisseur of NASCAR, given the restricted access to the facility where it was found, had left a rope at the post of Wallace's garage, garage number 4. Wallace, who was visibly emotional during this exhibition, has been a vocal advocate for Black Lives Matter and spoke out against the display of the Confederate flag at NASCAR events, which NASCAR banned earlier this month.

On Tuesday, the FBI concluded after an investigation that the rope had been in Garage 4 in October 2019 and that "no one could have known that Mr. Wallace would be assigned" to that garage (he was assigned last week), no fees. It would be haunted.

In its own statement, NASCAR noted: "The FBI report concludes, and photographic evidence confirms, that the knot-shaped garage door cord had been placed there since last fall." The statement also said: "We appreciate the FBI's prompt and thorough investigation and are grateful to know that this was not an intentional and racist act against Bubba. We remain steadfast in our commitment to provide a welcoming and inclusive environment for all who love careers". "

We are not. Wallace's rise to national prominence comes from his dare to do what should have been an indisputable statement that Confederate battle flags have no reason to be the accessory they are in NASCAR racing. When NASCAR banned the flags thereafter, the reaction of many fans was immediate.

One thing that the result of the FBI investigation does not change is this: that anyone debating the presence of Confederate battle flags at major sporting events is indicative of how power and privilege have hijacked the most basic terms of the national debate on the race . Even a quick scroll through responses to NASCAR's statement It makes it appear that many expected the episode to be a hoax, and that the fact that no crime was committed negates the ugly realities of racism in the United States and NASCAR. All this is irrelevant.

First, it is important to unpack the very presence of the Confederate flag today. Suppose for a moment that the Confederate flag is, as some have argued, a nod to the ancestors who fought in the name of a cause they believed to be noble. As a black person, daughter of immigrants and Yankee from New Jersey, I find this deeply difficult to swallow. But legacies are complicated, and we must appreciate our ancestors, even despite their warts. Still, the explanation of the flag as a symbol of filial or regional heritage is false at best. For the most part, displaying the flag today is not about showing support for the agrarian economy of the old South. It's about shutting up the blacks.

Although the rebel flag was occasionally flown after the Civil War to commemorate fallen soldiers, its use gained new prominence in the mid-20th century, during the height of the civil rights movement. Throughout history, a similar trend followed the construction of Confederate monuments, some of which are now disappearing, across the country. Altogether, two periods in United States history, the turn of the 20th century after Reconstruction (which also saw the revival of the Ku Klux Klan) and the modern civil rights movement, showed clear peaks in the dedication of new Confederate monuments. . .

In other words, if the Confederate monuments were simply intended to preserve the memory of the fallen, why are there almost 2,000 in the entire country, extending to California and Pennsylvania, just the focus of the rebellion? Similarly, if the flag is just a symbol of inheritance, why was it used flying over the speed circuit in Talladega with a sign saying "Defund NASCAR," a message clearly designed to modify the Black Lives Matter movement?

It seems that the symbols of the Confederation curiously appear every time blacks threaten the comfort of whites with the old social order.

Which is exactly what Bubba Wallace has done: a truth that is easier to miss if they only see you being pushed down the track by your fellow white drivers. He and NASCAR didn't face such a reaction when he finished second in the prestigious Daytona 500 in his rookie season in 2018. Everything was apparently fine as long as he kept quiet. It seems that some people can tolerate a successful black race car driver. He is simply not an optimistic person.

Wallace was simply trying to perform one of life's basic functions, going to work, without images appearing to devalue his membership in society. Whether we're sitting at a lunch counter in Greensboro or hitting a car track in Alabama, we all deserve not to be bothered by white supremacists, and just to be. But, as we saw in Talladega this week, that is still not easy.

Furthermore, it is the discomfort of people with the flag that seems to further embolden their followers. This is the last sign of privilege; knowing that something is harmful to many, and still keep doing it, simply because you can do it.

As the NASCAR fan base ages and shrinks, it desperately needs Bubba Wallace. Telegenic, moderate and humorous on social media He is precisely the type of star who helps broaden the appeal of a company that needs to grow to survive. Outstanding black athletes, including one of the biggest stars on the planet, Lebron James , we tune into the controversy. This is a golden opportunity for NASCAR to grow as it certainly doesn't want to alienate potential new fans like King James or his 47 million Twitter followers. Figures like Wallace may be what keeps them looking.

I am a NASCAR fan, and one of many who are out of the strongly white and southern sports fan base of the sport. I want to continue enjoying the sport. But my fellow NASCAR fans are making it difficult. I've taken my kids to a NASCAR race, but I probably won't do it again.

I already had to explain to my 6 year old son once this year how his favorite driver got fired for freely using the word n ​​***** when he thought he was alone among friends; I'm not sure we're ready for a discussion about ropes, perceived or criminal, yet.