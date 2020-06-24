Bubba Wallace responds to FBI findings: 'Whether it was tied in 2019, or whatever, it was a tie'





"I am angry that people are trying to test my character and who I am and my integrity," he told CNN's Don Lemon on Tuesday night.

NASCAR said it launched an investigation after a crew member discovered the rope Sunday afternoon at the Talladega Superspeedway. In a statement earlier this week, NASCAR said it was "angry and outraged."

Speaking to Lemon, Wallace said the image he saw of "what was hanging in my garage is not a garage pull."

"It was a rope," said Wallace. "Whether it was tied in 2019 or whatever, it was a rope. So it wasn't meant for me, but someone tied a rope. That's what I'm saying." In a statement posted on his Twitter earlier this week He said that the "act of racism and hatred leaves me incredibly sad" but promised that the incident "will not break me, I will not give in or back down." On Tuesday night, he said he continued to defend what he said. "This will not break me, none of the accusations of being a hoax will break or knock me down," he said. "It will absolutely piss me off. But that only fuels the competitive drive in me to shut everyone up." What the FBI report said The FBI said it "learned that garage number 4, where the rope was found, was assigned to Bubba Wallace last week." "The investigation also revealed evidence, including an authentic video confirmed by NASCAR, that the rope found in garage number 4 was in that garage as early as October 2019. Although the rope is now known to have been in garage number 4 in 2019 No one could have known that Mr. Wallace would be assigned to garage number 4 last week, "the agency said. When asked why the FBI characterized the rope found in Bubba Wallace's garage as a rope, Birmingham FBI spokesman Paul Damon told CNN: "I understand that the rope became a knot of rope and was used as a door handle. " Damon said 15 officers were assigned to the NASCAR investigation. NASCAR also released a statement on the FBI's decision. "We appreciate the FBI's prompt and thorough investigation and are grateful to know that this was not an intentional and racist act against Bubba," the statement read. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to provide a welcoming and inclusive environment for all racing lovers."

