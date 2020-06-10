Bubba Wallace runs NASCAR the right way on the Confederate flag (opinion)

The announcement came after Bubba Wallace Jr., the only full-time black driver on the NASCAR Cup circuit, spoke up and faced the use of the Confederate flag in motorsports. Wallace will be running an all-black vehicle specially outfitted with a #BlackLivesMatter hashtag stamped on the car's quarter panel for Wednesday's race in Ridgeway, Virginia. An image of a black and white hand joining in solidarity adorns the hood of the car.

During an interview with CNN presenter Don Lemon, Wallace asked NASCAR to ban the appearance of Confederate flags at all events, one step beyond current regulations that prohibit their use in any official capacity. Since Floyd's protests made racial justice the central issue in the United States, NASCAR drivers have released a video, orchestrated by Wallace, expressing support for racial justice and a willingness to listen and learn the roots behind the protests. Black Lives Matter and the national uprising that promotes black. dignity and citizenship

Wallace's efforts to remove NASCAR's tacit approval of one of the greatest symbols of white supremacy are in the best tradition of black athletes protesting against racial injustice. The much-needed call to attention, along with other efforts everywhere, from the courts to Disney World, highlights the part that culture has to play to propel us forward.

It is a painfully revealing light. The most extraordinary aspect of this moment in the history of the United States is the way in which illusions of racial progress – in politics, American corporations, sports and popular culture – have been shattered in the wake of black equality protests. Galvanized large chunks of white people who have energy and are visible among the multi-racial and multi-ethnic protesters that crowd cities, towns and villages.

The Confederate flag, rooted in an immoral commitment to the defense, promotion and expansion of racial slavery, must be relegated to the dustbin of history. However, instead of being studied as an artifact of the institution's peculiar control over the nation's soul, many white Americans cling to the flag as a source of honor rather than a symbol of shame.

Wallace's efforts come immediately after another video of black NFL players released earlier this month expressing solidarity with the numerous African-American men and women killed by police violence, putting renewed pressure on the league to respond. . NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, in a complete reversal of his earlier complaint of Colin Kaepernick's peaceful protest of kneeling during the national anthem, issued a video statement the following day apologizing for the league's failure to understand what The protests had been addressed, promising to help defeat systemic racism and publicly proclaiming "Black Lives Matter".

Kaepernick's peaceful demonstration against police brutality and racial injustice was never about disrespect for the American flag. But brandishing Confederate flags anywhere in this nation does exactly that. The Confederation, far from representing an honorable fight for state rights and Southern honor as its advocates proclaim, is among the largest symbols of white supremacy and anti-black racism in United States history.

NASCAR's culture, in its long celebration of what some might call a "good boy" ethos, is in many ways a by-product of these sharp contradictions about American history. The resurgence of the Confederate flag in the postwar United States coincided directly with the high tide of the civil rights movement. Southern states pledged to uphold racial segregation and Jim Crow unfurled new versions of the flag as defiant flags of mass resistance to the idea of ​​racial justice. However, this massive resistance was really just a euphemism for white supremacy.

In 2015, NASCAR requested that fans not bring Confederate flags to races and had a flag exchange program; "We are committed to providing a welcoming atmosphere free of offensive symbols," the agency said at the time.

In its statement NASCAR said Wednesday, "The presence of the Confederate flag at NASCAR events goes against our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry. Bringing people together around love for the races and community that creates what makes our fans and our sport special. The display of the Confederate flag will be prohibited at all NASCAR events and properties. "

In recent years, defending the Confederate flag has become a rallying cry for white conservatives and nationalists, but also a means of diverting attention from the increasingly sharp class divisions within white America. NASCAR events reflect these contradictions, with a sport portrayed as appealing to the white working class dominated by owners, sponsors, and the wealthy who often fly events on private jets and barely mingle with average fans.

Banning Confederate flags at all NASCAR events is important both symbolically and substantively. It is a piece with a movement across the country to take a new stance on the monuments and Confederate statues that celebrate the legacy of racists. These markers, including the flag, have been a source of debate and division, especially since the shooting of nine black church parishioners in South Carolina in 2015. They reflect more than a mistaken longing for the "lost cause" of spreading racial slavery in the 19th century. The elevation of the Confederate flag and the corresponding elevation of monuments to soldiers who should be considered war criminals betray our nation's deepest commitments and principles.

The past two weeks have already sparked perhaps the largest national conversation, accompanied by dramatic policy changes at the local level, about racial justice in the history of the United States. Our sports culture has always been a representation of who we are. Calling for an end to the Confederate flags and support for the Black Lives Matter and running with a #BlackLivesMatter-adorned car, Wallace calls on all Americans to take advantage of the best reflection of ourselves instead of defending the most embarrassing symbol and racist in our history.