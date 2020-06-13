Bubba Wallace Says There Is More Good Than Evil In Fan Reaction To NASCAR Confederate Flag Ban

"I was proud of NASCAR's efforts, so I congratulate them," said Wallace.
Wallace said he received negative and positive responses from fans, but "obviously there have been more good things than bad."
"You are getting both sides, a lot of positive outreach and gaining new fans as we go," he said. "Then you have your fans who will never see NASCAR again, the same fans who will never see the NFL after kneeling, the same fans who screamed that we are ruining their lives and just throwing a party of pity."
Wallace said he is excited for fans to return to the sport to see the change in audience demographics.
NASCAR announced its ban on the Confederate flag in a statement Wednesday.
"The presence of the Confederate flag at NASCAR events is contrary to our commitment to provide a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry," said NASCAR. "Bringing people together around the love of racing and the community it creates is what makes our fans and sports special. The display of the Confederate flag will be prohibited at all NASCAR events and properties."