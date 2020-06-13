Bubba Wallace Says There Is More Good Than Evil In Fan Reaction To NASCAR Confederate Flag Ban

Wallace, the only full-time African-American driver in the NASCAR Cup, spoke to CNN's Don Lemon on Friday about fan reaction to the auto body's decision to ban the Confederate flag at all events.

"I was proud of NASCAR's efforts, so I congratulate them," said Wallace.

Wallace said he received negative and positive responses from fans, but "obviously there have been more good things than bad."

"You are getting both sides, a lot of positive outreach and gaining new fans as we go," he said. "Then you have your fans who will never see NASCAR again, the same fans who will never see the NFL after kneeling, the same fans who screamed that we are ruining their lives and just throwing a party of pity."