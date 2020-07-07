Bubba Wallace signs endorsement deal with Beats by Dre

Beats by Dre announced Monday that NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace signed a sponsorship deal with the company.

"We weren't going to announce this until later this week, but hate can't win the day," Beats by Dre, which Apple acquired in 2014, wrote on Twitter.

"No one should ever be asked to apologize for standing up for what is right; we are proud to welcome @bubbawallace to the Beats by Dr. Dre family."

The announcement came after President Trump on Monday suggested Wallace, the only black NASCAR driver, apologize for saying he was the victim of a hate crime.

Last month, one of Wallace's crew members found an apparent knot at his garage stall in the Alabama Talladega Superalda.

The finding sparked an investigation by the FBI, which determined that Wallace was not a victim of a hate crime and that the rope, formed as a lasso, had been in place since at least October 2019.

In a Monday morning tweet, Trump wrote: "@BubbaWallace apologized to all the great drivers and NASCAR officials who came to his aid, stood by him and were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out That All What was just another HOAX? That Flag decision has caused the lowest ratings EVER!

Wallace later responded to the president's statements by tweeting a statement of his own, denouncing "HATE the POTUS".

Addressing his younger generation of followers, Wallace wrote: "All the haters do is raise their voices and platforms to much greater heights."

He called on people to "always deal with the hatred thrown at you with LOVE."

"Even when it's HATE of POTUS … Love wins," Wallace wrote.