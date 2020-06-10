Bubba Wallace will drive the #BlackLivesMatter car at the NASCAR race in Martinsville

Richard Petty Motorsports will present a # BlackLivesMatter livery car for Bubba Wallace at Martinsville Speedway for Wednesday night's NASCAR Cup race in solidarity with the widespread movement against racial injustice.

Wallace is the only African American currently competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and has become a central figure in the sport's response to the problems posed in the wake of George Floyd's death while in Minneapolis police custody.

The Alabama-born driver wore a "I Can't Breathe / Black Lives Matter" t-shirt during a pre-race ceremony in Atlanta on Sunday and has since asked NASCAR to ban the display of Confederate flags at its events.

"I think it's going to say a lot, you know, what I stand for, but also what is the initiative that NASCAR, the whole sport is trying to push forward," Wallace said of the paint scheme in a video posted on the team. Twitter account.

The 26-year-old said the team came up with the idea last week on Blackout Tuesday. He didn't have an established sponsor for Martinsville and first suggested they drive a blocked car, then they decided to add the message to further support the cause.

"It is the most powerful hashtag in existence today," Wallace said.

"It is not that we are saying that no other life matters. What we are trying to say is that black lives also matter. If we put T-O-O at the end, I think many more people would understand it."

Design includes black and white hands clasped on the hood over the words "Compassion, Love, Understanding" and signs of peace that are a throwback to what Richard Petty added to his cars in the 1970s in support of ending the war in Vietnam.

Wallace said he is particularly excited to drive the car in Martinsville, which he called his favorite track and where he won twice in the NASCAR Truck Series.

Martinsville's 500-lap race will air on FS1 at 7 p.m. EDT.

