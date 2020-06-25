Bubba Wallace's girlfriend is "so grateful" that "rope" was not addressed to him

Bubba Wallace said Wednesday that he was "relieved" that a rope tied to what looked like a rope found in his garage at Talladega Superspeedway should not be a hate message to him, and his girlfriend is also "grateful." It was a misunderstanding.

“I am very proud of you for defending what is right and continuing to do so without fear of the outcome. For continuing to face uncertainty and fear, all with a smile on our faces, "wrote Amanda Carter in an Instagram post.

“I am very proud of you for using your platform. I want people who say hurtful comments to know you.

I wish everyone knew you.

Wallace and Carter, who works as a financial analyst in Charlotte, North Carolina, have been dating for several years and often saw her race with him before restrictions were put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I hope that people will continue to support you because you are representing so many others … so many boys and girls who dream of going fast but have not seen someone who looks like them, for all the new and old fans." who felt uncomfortable coming to a race and for all those who have experienced racism, ”his publication continued.

"I am very grateful that this was not an intentional act, I am very grateful that you are safe."

The rope was tied to the end of a rope used as a pull on the garage door. After the discovery on Sunday, an FBI investigation determined that he had been present in the garage as early as October 2019, when no one could know that Wallace's team would be assigned to him. NASCAR officials have not released an official photo, but said it was unusual and that an internal investigation aimed to find out who and why was tied in that way is ongoing in the first place.

In a Twitter post Wednesday, Wallace said, "I think we'd be glad to be a little ashamed of what the alternatives might have been," referring to NASCAR's initial reaction to the incident, which included a pre-race show of support. for Wallace. Monday.