Bubba Wallace's Mother: Other NASCAR drivers have called it the 'word N'

The mother of the only black NASCAR driver called SiriusXM's "The Joe Madison Show" to say that her son, Bubba Wallace, has been racially discriminated against by other racing drivers.

"This is not his first incident," said Desiree Wallace. "If you mess with another driver, they rush to get the N-word out."

“There were video cameras, but there were no cameras where the rope hung. Look, everyone thinks there are cameras out there, they know who did it. Unfortunately, it is not that simple, "he said, then added:" It is inside information up to NASCAR. I only pray that he is not one of his team members … "

In an extraordinary act of solidarity with her son, dozens of drivers pushed Bubba Wallace's belonging car to the front of the field before Monday's race, while nearby FBI agents tried to find out who left a knot in their garage stall during the Weekend.

The stock car series faltered and was angered by the racist act that occurred less than two weeks after he banned the Confederate flag on his properties at Wallace's urging. He has vowed to permanently ban the responsible person, but the investigation was in its early stages.

The 26-year-old Wallace was surrounded by the other 39 drivers in the moments before the race and his teams joined them in a pit-road march as they pushed their number 43 to the front of the line. Wallace got out of his car and cried.

It was a poignant move supporting Wallace on a track in the heart of the south where the flags have been waving for decades and were seen out of super speed all weekend by fans opposed to the NASCAR ban.

Up to 5,000 fans were allowed into Talladega for the race, just the second fan race since NASCAR returned from the pandemic-forced shutdown, but attendance was significantly lower on Monday after a day's postponement due to rain. Workers painted "#IStandWithBubbaWallace" on the field turf before the race and no Confederate flags were seen inside the sprawling facility that can hold more than 80,000 and generally see dozens of recreational vehicles lined up on the field.