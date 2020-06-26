Bubble-free life means MLB players, coaches need to be careful

Baseball's bubble-free environment is an anomaly as the sports world tries to return amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of bringing a group of teams to Disney World (like the NBA and MLS) or concentrating on a few core cities (like the current NHL plan), Major League Baseball has 30 teams spread across the United States and possibly Canada , with players, coaches and team personnel trying to stay healthy while cases are still spreading.

Needless to say, it won't be easy.

Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen said he will constantly remind everyone in his organization about the delicacy of the current situation. It is especially important in Phoenix, where COVID-19 cases have increased substantially in recent weeks.

"The high-risk behavior is going to affect you and the person next to you and the person next to them," Hazen said. "We are going to be extremely aware of it. The protocols are going to answer some of those things for us, but away from the field, I think we will have to make sure everyone understands exactly what we mean by high-risk behavior.

"Things will have to temporarily change in our lives in order to do this."

That means altering the way baseball players behave on and off the field.

The part in the field is largely covered in a sizable manual that covers everything from hotels to showers to spitting. It will be uncomfortable and sometimes not particularly practical, but the teams promise to do their best.

"You are putting a lot of people in a small, confined space, which is the only thing medical experts tell us not to do," said Oakland A general manager David Forst. "So we will have to limit clubhouse time as much as possible, the boys will have to wear masks as much as possible."

Then there is the considerable amount of time that players will spend off the field.

Texas coach Chris Woodward said health problems will be critical throughout the season and that a baseball player's usual carefree life will be a little tamer. While health is obviously the most important issue, there is also an understanding on the field that losing players for several days to COVID-19 could also be the difference between wins and losses.

"Younger guys who are single who, you know, tend to be a little bit more sociable," Woodward said. "Those will be the challenging ones because they are not going to want to sit in their hotel room on road trips. But I think it is their responsibility to have with the ball club and the organization and their teammates, honestly."

Taylor Rogers, closer to the Minnesota Twins, added: "A lot of you will depend on you, the honor system. Don't be the only person who will spoil it for everyone else. When you want to do something, or something like that, you must remember that it's about your team, not just yourself. "

The first step towards a successful season is to take all players to their home cities. Most shouldn't have a big problem, but there is a lot of logistics related to domestic and international travel. Some players may face major hurdles: For example, Arizona pitcher Bo Takahashi will return to the US from Brazil, which is another coronavirus hot spot.

Chicago White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said his team's travel department has a busy week ahead, but they have been planning this scenario for quite some time. The challenges are real, but so is the reward. For MLB, a weird 60 game season is a better alternative than no season.

"It is a small challenge," said Hahn. "It is not impossible."